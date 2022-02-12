Ririe ransacked North Fremont 42-28 Saturday in the 2A District 6 championship game, bouncing back from Thursday’s overtime loss to the Huskies.
Ririe led 16-15 at halftime then outscored the Huskies 13-7 in the third quarter to grab momentum that they wouldn't give up.
Ririe head coach Jake Landon said confidence provided the boost they needed to overcome North Fremont.
“We did change up our approach a bit defensively and made some tweaks to how we wanted to attack them on offense,” Landon said. “I do think both of those made a difference, but the biggest thing was playing with confidence.”
That confidence showed up in the form of five made 3-pointers —a vast improvement over the Bulldogs' 0 for 17 performance on Thursday.
“We’re a shooting team,” Landon said. “To go 0 for 17, we felt like that wasn’t us.”
Ririe also switched from its zone defense to a man-to-man defense. Offensively, they focused on picking apart the Huskies' man-to-man matchup zone that slowed them down on Thursday.
Bri Scott led the Bulldogs with 13 points, Maggie Ball added 10 points and Breyer Newman added eight points. Hallie Orme led the Huskies with 13 points.
The win clinched the Bulldogs’ sixth-straight district title.
“We’ve had really good health through the years and folks in the community are getting girls going,” Landon said. “Our mentality is we’re going to be able to compete with anybody anytime we play. I think that helps.”
The Bulldogs will play their first state tournament game Thursday against Aberdeen at 2 p.m. at Kuna High School. North Fremont will play Melba at 7 p.m.