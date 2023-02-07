Two of the best teams in the 2A Nuclear Conference came together along with their communities to witness great basketball Tuesday night. Both Ririe Bulldogs and North Fremont Huskies fans also got a close game. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Bulldogs that prevailed over the Huskies 44-36 to win the district title along with a berth to the state playoffs in Nampa.

Both teams came into the district tournament with distinct styles of play. Tuesday's game came down to the play in the paint. The Huskies were led by Josie Richardson, who led all scorers with 15 points along with 15 rebounds. The Bulldogs knew that to win the game, they had to counter Richardson’s play in the post. They were able to find it in Makinley Bond, who scored 13 points, including making a 3-pointer as a center.


