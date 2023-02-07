Two of the best teams in the 2A Nuclear Conference came together along with their communities to witness great basketball Tuesday night. Both Ririe Bulldogs and North Fremont Huskies fans also got a close game. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Bulldogs that prevailed over the Huskies 44-36 to win the district title along with a berth to the state playoffs in Nampa.
Both teams came into the district tournament with distinct styles of play. Tuesday's game came down to the play in the paint. The Huskies were led by Josie Richardson, who led all scorers with 15 points along with 15 rebounds. The Bulldogs knew that to win the game, they had to counter Richardson’s play in the post. They were able to find it in Makinley Bond, who scored 13 points, including making a 3-pointer as a center.
The Bulldogs also had help from Brianna Scott, who added 11 points, and Maddi Andreasen adding seven points.
As the Bulldogs were attacking with their ball movement leading by 12 points at the half, the opportunity to extend the lead was there for the Bulldogs. However, the Huskies had other ideas thanks to outscoring the Bulldogs 14-7 in the third quarter and cut the lead to three early in the fourth quarter.
Despite being outscored in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to settle down and play their brand of basketball with Bond scoring six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter. The game was sealed with Audrey Parkinson hit a wide open 3-pointer with a minute and a half left in the game.
“The message was just to settle down. We talked about how we needed to end possessions with shot attempts and we felt like that as long we did that and take care of the ball executed enough to get good looks, we would be all right,” Bulldogs head coach Jake Landon said.
“Makinley on offense tonight she was solid. She opened it with a big three pointer in the first quarter and she continued the rest of the game to find her opportunities and when she did, she made the most of it."
“We just picked it up defensively, we were able to stall them out a bit, we got some defensive turnovers, and got some inside shots, just extremely proud of our kids how they stayed in and battle,” Huskies head coach Ben Lenz said.
While the Bulldogs will wait for their opponent at the state tournament, the Huskies have another chance to advance to the state tournament when they play West Side on Saturday in a state play-in game at Pocatello High.
