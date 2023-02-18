featured HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Roundup from championship Saturday POST REGISTER Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ririe celebrates after defeating Grangeville 51-49 in the Idaho State 2A Girls Basketball consolation final at Bishop Kelly High School. By WESLEY TURNER/Idaho Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State tournament results from Saturday.5ARigby 45, Owyhee 28, consolation final.Kambree Barber scored 13 points and added 16 rebounds and Mylee Graham had 12 points for the Trojans.The Trojans (22-5) jumped out to an early lead and held Owyhee to just 12 points in the first half, and 21% shooting for the game.2ARirie 51, Grangeville 49, consolation finalRirie (20-7) lost in last year's consolation final but Makinley Bond's putback in the closing seconds Saturday propelled the Bulldogs to this year's consolation title.Brianna Scott tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds for Ririe and Madi Andreasen added 12 points.1AD2Kendrick 59, Leadore 35, consolation finalThe Tigers scored 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back against the Mustangs.Sadie Bird had nine points and 17 rebounds and Mackenzie Mackay led the team with 14 points and three assists for Leadore (20-6). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.