HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Roundups from the state tournament POST REGISTER Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

5A
Rigby continued its winning ways against district foe Thunder Ridge, downing the Titans 59-51 in the consolation bracket.

The Trojans' Kambree Barber scored 36 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and also had a team-high four assists in the win.

Aspen Caldwell led Thunder Ridge with 20 points.

The Trojans face Owyhee in the consolation final at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview.

4A
Blackfoot shot just 30% and Minico pulled away in the second half for a 50-39 win in the consolation round.

Marlee Pieper scored 14 points and Riley Layton added for the Broncos.

3A
Defending state champion Sugar-Salem fell to Snake River 38-36. The Panthers outscored the Diggers 8-2 in the fourth quarter.

Kennedy Gillette topped Sugar-Salem with 16 points. Brinley Bradshaw added 10 rebounds.

Sugar-Salem will face Teton in the third-place game at noon at Skyview.

2A
Ririe advanced to the consolation final with a 53-44 overtime win over Declo.

The Bulldogs outscored Declo 11-2 in OT.

Madi Andreasen scored 20 points and Kennidee Anderson added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Ririe plays Grangeville at 10 a.m., at Bishop Kelly.

1AD2
Leadore jumped out to an early lead and beat Clark Fork 60-39 to advance to the consolation final.

Sadie Bird topped Leadore with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Leadore will play Garden Valley at 10 a.m. at Nampa High.
