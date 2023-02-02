SHELLEY -- District tournament games become more intense and close games can reveal which teams have the resiliency to handle tough situations. The Shelley Russets showed that and prevailed over the Idaho Falls Tigers 61-50 Thursday night to move into the 4A District 6 tournament finals.
It was a packed house in Shelley by both Russets and Tigers fans.
The Russets and Tigers went back and forth in the first half with the Tigers playing a physical defense, but the Russets took advantage in the offensive rebounds. Both teams in the first half controlled their pace with the Russets leading by five points at the end of the second quarter.
In the second half both teams exchanged baskets with the Tigers’ Megan Hurst hitting three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Hurst led all scorers with 19 points. The Tigers then continued their attack with back-to-back shots made by Lydia Keller and Calyn Wood, who scored 11 points for the Tigers, to cut the lead to five points with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, which forced the Russets to call a timeout.
However, that was short-lived as the Russets sealed the game with a pair of free throws from Brinley Cannon, Mia Williams, and Kaci Lang, who added eight points and brought energy to the team.
Williams scored 16 points for the Russets and Cannon finished with 15 points, 12 of those points came in the second half.
“Our game plan all year has been to show up every night and play our game, offensively and defensively. Tonight, it was not any different, we are just staying focused on what we have done all year long," Russets head coach Jessica Carlson said.
“Got to stop the Cannon girl, she is a phenomenal basketball player. We just tried to be conscious of where she is at," Tigers head coach Shane Seeley said.
"But then they have so many other players and shooters. You just try to take away what you can, our rebounding and transition defense was not good and was the difference in the game," Seeley added.
Last year the Russets ended the season 13-12 with no state playoffs. This season Shelley is a win away from a district tournament title and qualifying for state, something the Russets are excited about.
“I am so proud of these girls. They showed up all season long. They’ve loved each other, trusted each other, practiced and played hard, I could not be more proud of them," Carlson said.
The Russets (19-2) will host the district final against Blackfoot (12-9) next Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Tigers (10-13) host the winner between Bonneville and Skyline also next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.