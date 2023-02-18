Shelley girls title game

Shelley junior Kaci Lang, back, embraces teammate Riley Wasden after Shelley lost the 4A State Championship game to Sandpoint on Saturday.

 PAT SUTPHIN/Idaho Sports

NAMPA -- After the solemn ceremony to collect their second-place trophy following Saturday's 4A state championship game, it was clear Shelley players and coaches were overcome with the usual mixed emotions following 69-65 loss to Sandpoint.

Losing in a championship game always stings, no matter what level or what sport.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.