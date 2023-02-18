NAMPA -- After the solemn ceremony to collect their second-place trophy following Saturday's 4A state championship game, it was clear Shelley players and coaches were overcome with the usual mixed emotions following 69-65 loss to Sandpoint.
Losing in a championship game always stings, no matter what level or what sport.
But 20 minutes later after the tears had dried and postgame speeches were delivered, Shelley players met family and friends in the curtained off area of the Idaho Center to celebrate. Players posed for pictures with the second-place trophy and the atmosphere was all smiles and hugs.
"It's means a lot to bring (a trophy) back to our community and we're grateful for all the support we've had and all the hard work we've put in," junior Brinley Cannon said. "It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but it's a great learning experience and we'll be back here next year."
"It's a huge accomplishment," coach Jessica Carlson added. "I'm so proud of these girls. They have worked so hard this season. They played their hearts out tonight."
The Russets were making their first state tournament appearance since 2016 when they played in the 3A classification. They hadn't won a state title since 2008. Sandpoint had never won a state title, so the theme was set on Saturday night: Someone's going to make program history.
Shelley (22-4) was bolstered early by Cannon, who scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in the first half as the Russets overcame an early deficit and took a 36-32 lead into the break thanks to a 3-pointer by Graci Stevens just before the buzzer.
It was more of the same to start the second half as Shelley jumped out to a 43-36 lead with Hallie Dye knocking down a 3-pointer.
But the momentum quickly turned and Sandpoint put together an 11-0 run late in the third quarter. The run quickly turned into a 19-2 outburst and the Russets found themselves looking at a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.
"We weren't getting good looks and we weren't stopping them on defense," Cannon said.
That proved a hard combination to overcome, but Shelley chipped away in the closing minutes.
A driving layup by Kaci Lang pulled the Russets within 63-57. Lang hit two more baskets in the closing minute to close the gap to 66-63 and Cannon scored with 1.7 seconds left to pull within 67-65, but Sandpoint's Aliya Strock knocked down a pair of free throws at the other end for the final margin of victory.
Even so, Shelley collected its first 4A state trophy and features a roster loaded with underclassmen, including Cannon, who finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Mia Williams, a sophomore, scored 12 points and Lang, a junior, added 11 points.
"I see great things ahead," Carlson said. "The fact that we're here, I came into this game feeling we were prepared ... I see us only moving ahead and upward and next season should be an opportunity for us."
