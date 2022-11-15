Freshman year on any team is an opportunity to not just grow and learn, but to also create an identity that will come to fruition in later years for an athletic program. For Shay Shippen, freshman year was highlighted by a win over conference rival and previously unbeaten Blackfoot in the state semifinals and trip to the program’s first 4A state title game.
Shippen is back and looks to help continue the program’s rise. As the new season gets underway, she’s already received attention from colleges and will no doubt be the emphasis of opponents’ game planning.
Her playing style did not come as a surprise for Skyline coach Ty Keck and his staff, whom had been watching Shippen play since middle school.
“We knew she was pretty talented player.,” Keck said. “Hung out with us at state when her sister was on the team as a freshman. You could just tell she was a little more there than you get a lot of times out of freshmen. We knew we had a player that can make an impact.”
Shippen, who averaged 19.8 points and was named to the All-Area first team last season, as well as earning all-state and all-conference recognition, will look to continue to improve upon last year on the court and as a leader.
“This is a new team and I am new,” she said. “As the year went on, I gained more confidence and trusted my team and my team trusted me. We gain that relationship and just worked out.”
With Shippen now being the focal point of the team, she will also look towards her teammates as the season begins.
“Last year we set a name for ourselves and what we can actually accomplish and we have a lot of returners this year,” she said, noting incoming freshmen and younger players will gain confidence with the offensive system.
Confidence is always a key in Shippen’s development, which is one of the abilities she worked on for this upcoming season.
“Having the confidence and not getting down on myself and just be ready for every play to come,” she said. “I play basketball year-round. This summer we went to Gonzaga and Utah team camp. We got to have a team idea this year and got to play with each other pre-season. It helped us and as long as we stay together and each practice get 1% better.”
