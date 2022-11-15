Skyline vs Burley in championship game
Buy Now

Skyline’s Shay Shippen is guarded by Burley’s Amari Whiting during last season’s 4A state championship game.

 By STEVE CONNER steve@steveconnerphotography.com

Freshman year on any team is an opportunity to not just grow and learn, but to also create an identity that will come to fruition in later years for an athletic program. For Shay Shippen, freshman year was highlighted by a win over conference rival and previously unbeaten Blackfoot in the state semifinals and trip to the program’s first 4A state title game.

Shippen is back and looks to help continue the program’s rise. As the new season gets underway, she’s already received attention from colleges and will no doubt be the emphasis of opponents’ game planning.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.