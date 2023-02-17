NAMPA- With 10 seconds left in the game, ball is being dribbled, a lay up is missed, offensive rebound shot also is missed. The buzzer sounds, but it is for the Snake River Panthers as they defeat the Sugar-Salem Diggers 38-36, to move on to the 3A state final.
Kennedy Gillette, who led all scorers with 16 points, missed the game tying shot. Then, Nika Nead who had 10 rebounds for the Diggers, missed the put back as the buzzer sounded. Tears and sadness were on the Diggers as they were the defending champions. But the effort they put in made their community proud.
“I could not have been more proud of them. Nobody in the state of Idaho gave us a chance. They dug deep and did everything I asked them to do,” Diggers head coach Crystal Dayley said.
The second quarter became a physical game as both teams were looking to score, but it was a defensive battle. Even the Panthers put Gillette in foul trouble with three fouls in the first half. However, Gillette was able to stay in the game along with giving her team the best opportunity to win.
“I told her (Gillette) we need to have her, she had to be smart, and she did,” Dayley said.
The Panthers outscored the Diggers eight to two in the fourth quarter. Rylie Edlefsen led the Panthers with 10 points and played smart in the fourth quarter, despite playing with four fouls. Taylee Carlson added nine points, Resse Baldwin added six points along with 10 rebounds.
While the Panthers will face Timberlake for the state championship, the Diggers will face Teton for the fifth time this season for third place on tomorrow at noon at the Ford Idaho Center .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.