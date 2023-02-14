Eight area girls basketball teams are headed to the Boise area to play in state championship tournaments. Here are preview capsules for each team.
5A
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
Record: 24-2
State seed: #2; Play-in winner
Coach: Jeremy Spencer, fifth season
Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, sr.; G Marley Spencer, sr.; G Kennedy Stenquist, sr.; G Carly Stenquist, sr.
Notes: Heavy with senior experience. ... Won the consolation title last season and was runner-up in 2021. ... Caldwell leads the team with 21.8 points per game, followed by Kennedy Stenquist at 11.2 points and Spencer at 10.2. ... Was unbeaten and ranked No. 1 until losing to Rigby on Feb. 2. ... Lost to Rigby again in the district tournament and had to win a play-in game over Mountain View to advance to state.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #3, District 5-6 champion
Coach: Todd Barber, second season
Players to watch: F Kambree Barber, jr.; Mylee Graham, jr.; G Kylie Dansie, jr.
Notes: The Trojans may have been under the radar as Thunder Ridge got off to such a hot start l. ... Lost both regular-season games to the Titans. ... But Rigby beat Thunder Ridge twice in the district tournament to earn the district’s top seed. ... Rigby lost in last year’s state third-fourth place game. ... The Trojans have won 10 of 12 games heading into the state tournament.
4A
SHELLEY RUSSETS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #1, District 6 runner-up
Coach: Jessica Carlson, fourth season
Players to watch: G/F Brinley Cannon, jr.; G Mia Williams, so.; C Kaylee Packer, so.
Notes: The Russets make their first state appearance since 2016 when they were in 3A. ... The team won the 4A District 6 regular-season title, but fell to Blackfoot in the district tournament and had to defeat Hillcrest to advance to state ... Shelley’s only losses since Dec. 13 have come to Blackfoot (twice). ... Shelley leads 4A in scoring at 63 points per game. ... Cannon averages 20.7 points and Williams averages 14.5 points and 4.3 assists.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 13-9
State seed: #2, District 6 champ
Coach: Raimee Odum, third season
Players to watch: G Esperanza Vergara, sr.; F Marlee Pieper, jr.; F Riley Layton, sr.
Notes: Making fifth straight state appearance… Only returning starter from last year’s team is senior guard Esperanza Vergara, who is averaging 14.8 ppg… Other key pieces include forwards Marlee Pieper (16.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Riley Layton (8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg)... A title this year would give Blackfoot two in three years… Have won 10 of past 11 games… Have never played first-round matchup Columbia during Odum’s tenure.
3A
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 17-9
State Seed: #6, District 6 runner-up
Coach: Pat Hogan, first season
Players to watch: F Porter Wood, so; Grace Hogan, jr.; Reece Kunz, jr.; Abigail Barkdull.
Notes: Ended regular season unranked in state poll. .... Wood leads the team in scoring (12.4) and rebounding (10.3.) ... Hogan leads the team in assists. ... Have averaged 49.6 points per game. ... Making second straight state tournament appearance. ... Advanced to the state title game last season for the first time in school history, falling to district rival Sugar-Salem.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 15-6
State seed: #4, District 6 champion
Coach: Crystal Dayley, 11th season
Players to watch: G Meg Fillmore, sr.; F Kennedy Gillette, sr.; Nika Nead, so.
Notes: Only two seniors on roster.... Gillette leads team in scoring (20.2 ppg) and can set the tone early with her shooting…. Fillmore leads team in assists (3.2) and is good floor general..... went 3-3 vs. 4A teams.... ranked fourth in state poll....... defending state champions and have won three titles in the past five seasons.
2A
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 18-6
State Seed: #4, District 6 champion
Coach: Jake Landon, fourth season
Players to watch: G Maddie Andreasen sr.; F Brianna Scott, sr.; P Makinley Bond, sr.; F Kennidee Anderson, sr.
Notes: Lost in last year’s consolation championship game.... Starters are seniors.... Andreasen lead the team in scoring (12.1) …. Anderson leads the team in rebounding (6.4)…. Bond missed games with an injury but came back and turned it around after a slow start.... Finished the season ranked fifth in state media poll....Making their 10th straight state appearance.... appeared in four state championship games, winning one state title (2017).
1AD2
LEADORE MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State seed: #5, District 6 runner-up
Coach: Janet Proulx, third season
Players to watch: G Mackenzie Mackay, sr.; F Sadie Bird, sr.; Katie Mackay, so.
Notes: Second straight appearance to state tournament.... Mackay leads the team in scoring (16.1) …. Bird leads the team in rebounding (10.6)…. Unranked in media poll.... Won one state title (2001) in only state appearance.
