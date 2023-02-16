featured HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: State tournament roundup POST REGISTER Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Teton’s Reese Kunz (1) drives around Parma’s Sidney Jackson (00) in their opening round game of the Idaho State 3A Girls Basketball tournament. Idaho Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a rough opening day of the girls state basketball tournaments on Thursday as higher seeds got knocked into the consolation round.Here’s a roundup of area teams and how they fared.5ASecond-seeded Thunder Ridge fell to Rocky Mountain 55-52 in overtime. Marley Spencer finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Titans ans Aspen Caldwell added 14 points.The Titans play conference foe Rigby in Friday’s consolation round.4ABlackfoot lost to Columbia 51-45. Marlee Pieper scored 18 points for the Broncos and Esperanza Vergara added 13 points.3ATeton, which reached the title game a year ago, had little trouble in its opener, downing Parma 62-40.Four players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, led by Abi Barkdull with 14 points. Grace Hogan, Morgan Johnson and Porter Wood each scored 12 points. Wood also had 12 rebounds.Defending state champion Sugar-Salem defeated Weiser 52-39 as Kennedy Gillette had 24 points and eight rebounds.2AWest Side outscored Ririe 13-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored the Bulldogs to win 48-44.Madi Andreasen topped Ririe with 20 point and Brianna Scott added nine points and 12 rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly threatened to shoot two people after crash Eastern Idaho continues to battle winter weather Attempted strangulation left woman with permanent injuries Local inventor, 7-year-old Tessa Warner, hopes her invention will win again Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.