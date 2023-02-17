NAMPA- With 10 seconds left in the game, ball is being dribbled, a layup is missed, offensive rebound shot also is missed. The buzzer sounds, and Snake River holds on to defeat the Sugar-Salem Diggers 38-36, to move on to the 3A state final.

Kennedy Gillette, who led all scorers with 16 points, missed the game tying shot. Then, Nika Nead who had 10 rebounds for the Diggers, missed the put back as the buzzer sounded. Tears and sadness were on the Diggers as they were the defending champions. But the effort they put in made their community proud.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.