SUGAR CITY - Coming back from a double-digit deficit requires perseverance and mental toughness. The Sugar-Salem Diggers used both attributes Monday night to come back in the 3A District 6 championship game to beat the Teton Timberwolves 48-46 and continue their reign in their district and qualify for the state tournament where they'll look to defend their title.

The game came down to a drive by Kennedy Gillette, who drove to the basket for the Diggers and Teton's Porter Wood looked to draw a foul on Gillette. Gillette got the call and made the eventual game-winning free throws with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Gillette ended up leading all scorers with 31 points and also topped 1,000 points in her high school career.


