SUGAR CITY - Defense, defense, defense. The Sugar-Salem Diggers and the Soda Springs Cardinals were looking to find ways to prevent scoring on either side. However, it was the Diggers who made points along with defending when it mattered most on Tuesday to beat the Cardinals 43-39.
Kennedy Gillette led all scorers with 17 points. Emily Miller added seven points coming off the bench, along with Meg Fillmore and Ashlyn Harris both scoring six points for Sugar-Salem. For the Cardinals, Jinettie Garbett scored 11 points, Abby Goby Goodin scored seven points and Taylor Billman scored six points, which both were 3-pointers.
The Diggers (2-1) were looking to bounce back after a loss to Shelley. The team had to rely on its defense to slow down the Cardinals even leading by seven in the fourth quarter, which was the largest lead in the game. Both teams exchanged shots back and forth and relied on not only Gillette’s scoring but also her playmaking when needed. Ultimately, a shot in the paint by Ava Rydalch sealed the win for the Diggers.
“We just came alive, played with a lot of heart, we had a couple of kids make big defensive stops," Diggers Head Coach Crystal Dayley said. "I felt that the last few minutes we hit a few clutch shots and came up big from the foul line."
Dayley also commented on Ava Rydalch, who not only added six points but also brought energy to the defensive side.
The Diggers’ next game is at American on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
