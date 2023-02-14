SUGAR CITY — Repeating as champions in any sport is difficult. A lot can happen to the defending champions. The Sugar-Salem girls basketball team welcomes the challenge of repeating and embracing having the target on their backs.
The Diggers had a season that was up and down while facing tough competition. Some of the competition included last year’s 4A state runner-up Skyline, and fellow 4A contender Shelley. However, for the team it was best thing that could have happened.
“I scheduled the toughest pre-season that I could schedule knowing we would take some losses, but knowing that makes us a better basketball team in the end,” Diggers head coach Crystal Dayley said. “It made us a lot of a better basketball team.”
Christmas became the turnaround that the Diggers were looking for to get to this point, which includes a berth to state playoffs after beating Teton in the district tournament.
“Christmas break was when we started to turn around. We were able to have a lot of practices where we could focus on going back to basic fundamentals and just things that needed to be worked on,” Dayley said.
The Diggers will be led by their 19.7 points per game senior and College of Southern Idaho commit Kennedy Gillette, who scored 1,000 points in her high school career, and their point guard and senior floor general Meg Fillmore, who both know that repeating will not be easy but are looking forward toward to the challenge.
“We really want to get to the Idaho Center again. It can be kind of scary trying to defend it, but I feel like there is not really pressure because we are not coming in as No. 1,” Gillette said.
“I am super happy with how much we have improved this season,” Fillmore said. “We are really young girls. So, the progress we have already made has been super huge for our team. Our goal is to just keep getting better and hopefully peak at state.”
Dayley has also been preaching that they are the hunted, something the players know and feel that has and will help them in the state tournament.
“Everyone wants to knock you out, everyone wants to beat you,” Dayley said. “Going into the state tournament, we do have a huge target on our back. We are just working hard every day right now. We know we are young and inexperienced.”
“We just got to keep getting better every day, we know that if we can go over there and play like we have been playing, we have a chance,” Dayley said.
