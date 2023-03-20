featured HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem's Gillette tops all-conference list Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sugar-Salem’s Kennedy Gillette dribbling pass Snake River’s Maddi Watt in 3A semifinals Thursday night. Steve Conner prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain Rivers All-Conference Girls Basketball SelectionsPlayer of the Year: Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-SalemFIRST TEAM: Nika Nead, Sugar-Salem; Brianne Bailey, South Fremont; Berkley Yancey, South Fremont; Porter Wood, Teton; Grace Hogan, Teton.SECOND TEAM: Reese Kunz, Teton; Natalie Robles, South Fremont; Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem; Morgan Johnson, Teton; Ashlyn Harris, Sugar-Salem.HONORABLE MENTION: Ava Rydalch, Sugar-Salem; Chantea LeCheminant, South Fremont; Abigail Barkdull, Teton; Kenzley Neville, South Fremont; Brinley Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Aircraft makes emergency landing at IF Airport City holds gathering to discuss electric vehicle wave Former Ammon city councilman gets prison for years of child rape NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley’s Carlson is All-Area Coach of the Year Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
