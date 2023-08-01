As the summer starts to wrap up, many athletes in the area are looking to return to apply their skills that they improved during the summer.
One of those athletes is Shay Shippen, the junior guard from Skyline High School, has been playing around the nation in the AAU circuit and has caught the eyes of several college coaches during that span. Shippen also participated in the first ever Women’s NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee.
Q: You've had a busy summer on the basketball court. How many teams did you play on? How many cities did you visit? How many games?
A: Started in April in club until May. High school ball in June. Lots of good competition in Utah, Arizona, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. I love my team in AAU and high school. Got a lot of wins and a successful summer.
Q: What was the most important thing you wanted to work on this summer?
A: For me, it was my mid-range jumper along with working on ball handler on smaller guards. Dealing with smaller guards helped me learn and improve, which will help me transition into high school ball.
Q: Was there a time that you just wanted to have a 'normal' summer? Go to a beach, go hiking or camping?
A: My dad coached my sister on another AAU. I got to travel with my family. I enjoyed being busy. I had my family with me, had a tour of downtown Indy, Memphis, and Seattle. I loved going to the beach and boating. I had a lot of team bonding activities.
Q: You're not even officially a junior yet and you're already getting offers from colleges. What's that been like for you. Which colleges have made offers?. Does that put added pressure for you to perform on the court?
A: There is always pressure no matter what. I enjoyed the process; every offer has a great opportunity. I like the pressure that comes with it. This year I had offers from Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Fresno State, Columbia, Utah State, Abeline Christian, and Hawaii.
Q: How much better do you expect to get by senior season?
A: Hopefully a lot, I do golf a lot where I have a lot of free time. I expect to work every day. I believe our high school season will be exciting. Every day will be an opportunity to get better.
Q: Looking ahead a few months to the high school season, what are your expectations? Skyline missed the state tournament last season, so any extra motivation?
A: There is a lot. Everyone’s goal on the team is to make state. A lot of girls have been in the gym during the summer. We have upcoming girls, especially a freshman. We have the drive and competitiveness to get back to state.
Q: There are a ton of talented players coming back next season including -- Marley Pieper, Blackfoot; Brinley Cannon, Shelley. How would you describe the level of competition in the area next year?
A: Each game we need to go at them. We just have to get a good game plan. We just fell short in a lot of games. Lost by eight points or less in several of our games. Our coach has a great game plan. I believe it will be a competitive season, but I am excited. Even though we will face tough competition during the season, the respect that I have for Pieper who my sister Kysa plays with in the summer, and other players from the area is tremendous and I enjoy being around them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.