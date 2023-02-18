NAMPA- Keeping a lead can be one of the hardest things to do in basketball. In Saturday's game between district foes Teton and Sugar-Salem, the Timberwolves were able to withstand the run by the Diggers for a 64-62 win to claim third place in the 3A state playoffs.
This is the fifth meeting between the teams this season which marks the second straight year that they met up at the state tournament as the Diggers claimed the title a year ago.
The game was tied was 23-23 in the first quarter, the Timberwolves outscored the Diggers 17-11 in the seconds quarter.
Then the fourth quarter came, and the Diggers tried several times to cut it to a manageable deficit, with Kennedy Gillette hitting a 3-point shot to cut the deficit to two with five seconds remaining. However, Teton dribbled out the clock without getting fouled and sealed the win.
Reese Kunz had a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Abi Barkdull scored 12 points for the Timberwolves, and Grace Hogan scored nine points. Melissa Bagley added eight points and six rebounds.
“Just the perseverance of playing them and feeling like we outplayed them and losing it at the end, they just were not going to be denied,” Timberwolves head coach Pat Hogan said. “When they made a shot, we came back and made a big shot. We just got more confidence in that as the game went on.”
For Kunz, bouncing back after dealing with foul trouble was something that needed to be done.
“I just felt like I had to get into the right mindset. I felt I had to bring that into my play. That brought me into my good moments to get those points and not make those mistakes,” Kunz said.
Gillette led all scorers with 40 points and her seven 3-pointers tied a 3A state tournament record. Meg Fillmore scored six points, along with Nika Nead who also scored six points and six rebounds.
“I could not be prouder of them, we had such a touch emotional loss not even 24 hours ago, we got kids sick, and injured, and they fought through all of them,” Diggers head coach Crystal Dayley said. “Things did not go the way we wanted to, but I still could not have been prouder of team and how they kept with it,” Dayley said.
