Sugar vs. Teton

Teton celebrates after beating Sugar-Salem 64-62 in the 3A Girls State Basketball third-place game at Skyview High School.

 By Ryan Geer/Idaho Sports

NAMPA- Keeping a lead can be one of the hardest things to do in basketball. In Saturday's game between district foes Teton and Sugar-Salem, the Timberwolves were able to withstand the run by the Diggers for a 64-62 win to claim third place in the 3A state playoffs.

This is the fifth meeting between the teams this season which marks the second straight year that they met up at the state tournament as the Diggers claimed the title a year ago. 


