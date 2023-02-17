NAMPA -- The third quarter can prove to be the most important quarter in big games as teams try to either rally or get set to close out a game in the fourth. Teton, trying to get back to the 3A title game for a second straight year, tried to make it close, but Timberlake did not back down and got a 60-39 win.
The Timberwolves tried to keep it going in the second quarter, but the Tigers held their ground as it became a defensive battle. The Timberwolves were looking to make adjustments in how to attack the White Tiger defense.
Abi Barkdull was the only player for the Timberwolves to score double digits with 10 points. Porter Wood added nine points.
The Tigers outscored the Timberwolves 17-11 in the third quarter, led by Mali Miller who lead everybody in double figures with 22 points. Ciara Soumas added 13 points. The Tigers hit 12 of 24 3-pointers in the game.
By the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves could not muster comeback as the Tigers still continued their hot 3-point shooting going into the fourth quarter.
"They created pressure and got in everybody's faces," Timberwolves head coach Pat Hogan said. "We were off rhythm offensively. They attacked the basket great and it was hard to slow down their drives."
For the loss was a tough one for the Timberwolves, but they'll play in the third-place game on Saturday.
"Just execution offensively. I thought we played good defense. We held them to 19 points at the half. I am excited," Hogan said of his team looking to improve offensively.
The Timberwolves will face the loser between Sugar-Salem and Snake River.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.