EAGLE —Teton came into Friday night’s 3A state semifinal with Snake River with 10 losses—four less than the two seeded Panthers. And the Timberwolves had lost both games between the teams in the regular season. Yet, it was Teton who dominated, winning 54-41 to secure a spot in the 3A final.
The victory earns Teton its first berth into the state championship game.
“We lost to this team twice, so it’s kind of just a feeling of we have two more games, possibly, we have to leave everything out there,” sophomore guard Grace Hogan said. “We don’t want to look back and regret it.”
The Timberwolves scored the first nine points of the game and consecutive 18-point quarters gave them a 36-17 lead at halftime.
“It’s good to start fast but it’s also dangerous to start fast,” Teton head coach Shon Kunz said. “We knew they were a good team, they beat us two times during the year. It was big to come out hard, but we also knew that it was dangerous because they had the ability to come back.”
Snake River won both the third and fourth quarters but it wasn’t near enough.
A day earlier, Teton beat Fruitland but shot five of 25 from behind the 3-point line. On Friday, the Timberwolves hit eight of 18.
“Our girls are shooters,” Kunz said. “We shot five for 25 yesterday. I told them if they get 25 off tonight we would win. I don’t know what number we got off but (we) made a lot of them.”
So what changed since Snake River beat Teton early in the season?
“We played a totally different game,” Kunz said. “We’ve changed up—we played a little more loose. Some nights the buckets fall, some nights they don’t. Tonight they fell for us and they didn’t fall for Snake.”
The win earns Teton a battle with another team they’ve lost to in multiple matchups. The Timberwolves will play district rival Sugar-Salem at 3:50 p.m. Saturday for the 3A state title.
“We’re going give it all we’ve got,” Kunz said. “They play that extended 3-2 zone. They’ve done a pretty good job at taking away our three ball. We’re going to go out there and play as loose as we can and hope that the threes drop, hope that we get open threes and make it a game.”
Sugar-Salem has won all four of its games with Teton this season. The average margin of victory is 25.5 points.
“I’m so motivated,” Hogan said. “I really just want to be the one to take them down. They’ve been on a run this entire season so I really hope we can beat them.”