RIRIE- Basketball tournaments are an opportunity for teams to showcase their talents along with facing teams that they might face down the road. The Teton Timberwolves and the Ririe Bulldogs both looked to do that in Saturday’s third-place game of the Ririe Bulldog Shootout. However, it was the Timberwolves who pulled off a 35-21 victory.

Both teams lost in the semifinals and were looking to bounce back. The Timberwolves’ balanced attack and defense were the difference.


