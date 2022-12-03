RIRIE- Basketball tournaments are an opportunity for teams to showcase their talents along with facing teams that they might face down the road. The Teton Timberwolves and the Ririe Bulldogs both looked to do that in Saturday’s third-place game of the Ririe Bulldog Shootout. However, it was the Timberwolves who pulled off a 35-21 victory.
Both teams lost in the semifinals and were looking to bounce back. The Timberwolves’ balanced attack and defense were the difference.
Reece Kunz and Grace Hogan lead the Timberwolves with nine points each. Hogan made two 3-pointers in the game. Porter Wood joined in the scoring with six points. Wood also protected the paint, which allowed the Timberwolves to control the pace of their game. The Bulldogs put together a 6-2 run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 10, which was the smallest lead the Timberwolves had.
“Defense is the hallmark of our team,” Timberwolves Head Coach Pat Hogan said. “Just relying on the experience of the starting group, they have played a lot together. Being able to get it inside and finish at the rim and rebounded very good as a team,” Hogan said. Hogan also talked about using their athleticism as advantage. “Tonight we ran a little bit more and that is something we need to continue doing.”
The Bulldogs’ Madi Andreasen scored 14 points, and was the only player in double figures in the game. Brianna Scott scored five points and Hannah Call scored two points. The Bulldogs relied on Andreasen to get the offense going and had a good defensive performance. But the Bulldog offense was not in synch.
“We struggled a bit offensive end. But Teton is a good defensive team and they make it real hard for you,” Bulldogs Head Coach Jake Landon said. Landon also commented on the team’s positives they will take throughout the season.
“I feel like our other players are learning their roles and getting better at them,” he said.
“We have girls that are capable of scoring the ball, it’s just been a struggle the past few weeks and hopefully we find a way out of this slump.”
The Timberwolves (6-1) will be in action at home on Tuesday against North Fremont. The Bulldogs (4-4) will be on the road Wednesday at Soda Springs.
