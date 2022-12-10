Team chemistry on the basketball court is a critical part of a team’s success in winning games and ultimately, making a run at a state championship. The Thunder Ridge Titans have that chemistry with seniors Aspen Caldwell, Marley Spencer, Kennedy and Carly Stenquist.

Caldwell, Spencer, and the Stenquist twins have been playing together since the sixth grade and each are there to lift one another on and off the court. The four players have been coached sine youth-league days by current Thunder Ridge Head Coach Jeremy Spencer, who is also Marley’s father.


