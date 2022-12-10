Team chemistry on the basketball court is a critical part of a team’s success in winning games and ultimately, making a run at a state championship. The Thunder Ridge Titans have that chemistry with seniors Aspen Caldwell, Marley Spencer, Kennedy and Carly Stenquist.
Caldwell, Spencer, and the Stenquist twins have been playing together since the sixth grade and each are there to lift one another on and off the court. The four players have been coached sine youth-league days by current Thunder Ridge Head Coach Jeremy Spencer, who is also Marley’s father.
“They know their roles with each other and that is a huge benefit for us and the rest of the group, they know their role and never put themselves in a position to fail,” Jeremy Spencer said.
Caldwell entered the week leading the Titans in scoring at more than 19 points per game. Spencer leads the team in rebounding and averages double-figure scoring. Kennedy Stenquist leads in assists and Carly is one of the team’s top 3-point shooters. The Big 4 bring something to the table that makes the Titans not just a contender for their conference, but a contender for state.
The Titans are 7-0 and among state leaders, averaging nearly 66 points per game.
“We know how to play off each other and each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we can use that against teams,” Caldwell said. “We can use it to read off each other.“
“Being together since sixth grade definitely made the team it is today,” Carly Stenquist said. “I believe that is why we have been successful because we know each other and how to push each other and we know how to work with each other.”
“We started as teammates and then we grew as best friends,” Kennedy Stenquist added. “We hang out every day, we go shoot every day since sixth grade we wake up at 5:30 in the morning every day for early morning practices. Our commitment and hard work, we all just feed off each other. It makes this so special because we know each other and how each other plays and creates a better feel for the team.”
“The experiences we have together, we have so many that we trust each other and knowing if Aspen has the last shot or is making shots we would give her the ball. Same thing for everybody, we coach each other up, we each have our different things that we excel at and coach each other up along with our team,” Spencer said.
The chemistry the four have not only has brought great chemistry on and off the court, but it also has a positive impact on the Titans girls’ basketball program.
“These girls, they set the tone early in practice,” coach Spencer said. “We know how to have fun, that is huge you got to have fun. But they also are very business-like. They come in and it’s game time. What they bring every day is that leadership to show how practice should be, they come in and work hard. They visually show all the rest of the girls in the entire program, you show up to all the open gyms in the off-season, you shoot outside of basketball practice, during practice you work hard and everybody else just wants to match that energy and that is so big for the underclassmen and for our other seniors in our group.”
