Unbeaten Thunder Ridge held onto the top spot in the 5A state media poll released Tuesday, while Shelley dropped to second in 4A following a loss to Blackfoot.
Rigby enters the 5A rankings tied for fifth.
Unbeaten Thunder Ridge held onto the top spot in the 5A state media poll released Tuesday, while Shelley dropped to second in 4A following a loss to Blackfoot.
Rigby enters the 5A rankings tied for fifth.
Sugar-Salem remains No. 5 in the 3A poll and Ririe and North Fremont come in fourth and fifth, respectively, in 2A.
Mackay remained third in1AD2.
n Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Thunder Ridge (7) 19-0 43 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (2) 16-2 34 2
3. Boise 17-2 25 3
4. Lake City 15-3 19 5
t-5. Rigby 16-3 4 —
t-5. Timberline 16-3 4 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Owyhee 3.
n Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (5) 15-3 40 2
2. Shelley (4) 16-2 39 1
3. Sandpoint 13-4 25 3
4. Pocatello 12-6 19 4
5. Mountain Home 16-3 7 —
Others receiving votes: Minico 3, Blackfoot 2.
n Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Parma (6) 17-2 40 1
2. Snake River (1) 16-3 36 2
3. Timberlake (2) 14-2 32 3
4. Weiser 16-3 16 4
5. Sugar-Salem 11-6 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1.
n Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (9) 20-0 45 1
2. Soda Springs 15-3 35 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 15-4 25 3
4. Ririe 13-6 16 5
5. North Fremont 15-3 13 4
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1.
n Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 18-1 45 1
2. Grace 14-4 28 2
3. Raft River 17-2 26 3
4. Prairie 13-4 18 4
5. Oakley 15-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 3, Carey 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (8) 17-3 43 1
2. Kendrick (1) 13-3 32 2
3. Mackay 15-3 21 3
4. Deary 12-1 19 4
5. Dietrich 15-3 17 5
Others receiving votes: Council 2, Leadore 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Eric Moon, KIFI; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.