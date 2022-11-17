Two of the area's top girls basketball programs faced each other Thursday night as both teams looked to make another run this season. This time, it was the Thunder Ridge Titans who prevailed over the Blackfoot Broncos 61-43.
Thunder Ridge used its speed along with containing the Broncos’ high-low post-game that they use in their system. Marley Spencer led the Titans with 17 points including hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Carly Stenquist also was in double figures scoring 11 points. The Titans bench also contributed by keeping the energy going after leading by 11 at the half. Naveah Davenport added 10 points off the bench.
The Broncos, who are looking to have another great season, relied on the play of Marlee Pieper who scored 27 points along with bringing energy on the paint and perimeter.
“Marlee is a competitor she works hard," Broncos coach Raimee Odum said. "That competitiveness and just putting in the work she is put in she is prepared for that."
Kendylan Anderson scored seven points, and Esperanza Vergara scored five points. Odum also commented that the pressure that the Titans brought made it difficult for the team to get their offense going, which made it physically taxing the whole game.
In the first half, the Broncos were able to keep up with the Titans with their defense. As the second half started, the Titans brought the pressure from half court which allowed the Titans to create turnovers and turned them into points.
The Titans used every aspect of their game in the second half to open their lead thanks to an 8-1 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the Broncos trying to use their height to their advantage, all game long the Titans' defense was able to slow down the post game along with using great ball movement to allow the Titans to play with rhythm.
“Ultimately, you know just watching film and saying look we just need to make sure someone is behind their post, someone is in front and good ball pressure on top”, Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said.
The Broncos next game will be at home as they host another 5A team in Rigby on Saturday, while the Titans' (3-0) next game is Tuesday as they face Idaho Falls on the road.
