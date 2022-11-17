Thunder Ridge vs blackfoot gbk

Thunder Ridge freshman Naveah Davenport drives the lane for a layup Thursday during a win over Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge High School.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Two of the area's top girls basketball programs faced each other Thursday night as both teams looked to make another run this season. This time, it was the Thunder Ridge Titans who prevailed over the Blackfoot Broncos 61-43.

Thunder Ridge used its speed along with containing the Broncos’ high-low post-game that they use in their system. Marley Spencer led the Titans with 17 points including hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Carly Stenquist also was in double figures scoring 11 points. The Titans bench also contributed by keeping the energy going after leading by 11 at the half. Naveah Davenport added 10 points off the bench.


