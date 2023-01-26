As the regular season comes to a close, this is the moment when teams look to continue their winning ways before heading in what would be some intense games in district tournament For the Thunder Ridge Titans, winning at the right time matters as they ended the regular season undefeated Thursday with a win over the Rigby Trojans 64-45 in their second conference meeting and on senior night.
After losing their first meeting with the Titans, the Trojans looked to use their size and score points in the paint. However, the Titans were prepared as they controlled the paint and even outrebounded the Trojans in the paint. After doing that, the Titans used their fast break game to their advantage.
Aspen Caldwell led all scorers with 26 points. Kennedy Stenquist scored 13 points. Marley Spencer scored seven points, making two 3-pointers.
“We know Rigby are athletic and quick. Our big focus is boxing out making sure that one we sealed them and two, we go get the ball," Titans head coach Jeremy Spencer said on the rebounding effort of his team.
The Trojans tried to make a run in the third quarter. But the Titans still remained focus and never trailed the whole game. Mylee Graham led the Trojans with 17 points and Kylie Dansie scored 12 points.
“I got to give credit to Thunder Ridge. They are a good basketball team. We were not quite ready to go after them tonight," Trojans head coach Todd Barber said.
As the regular season ended both teams will look to use the momentum into districts and contend for the two spots available for state in their district.
“We just got to bounce back. We have to flush it and respond. So, we will see on Tuesday what kind of team responds," Barber said.
“For me we talk a lot about the little things in basketball that win you games. We talk about boxing out, ball movement, getting good shots. So for us is going back to the basics doing the little things right. For us moving forward, we are going back to our regular practice, everybody’s engage and scouting and game plan," Spencer said.
Games and times for district still to be determined.
