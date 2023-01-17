Thunder Ridge and Shelley continued to hold the top spots in the girls basketball state media poll released Tuesday.
The Titans enter the week unbeaten and received four first-place votes in 5A.
The Russets received seven of the eight first-place votes in 4A.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem entered the poll at No. 5 while North Fremont and Ririe maintain their standing in 2A.
Mackay is No. 3 in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Thunder Ridge (4) 17-0 35 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 13-2 29 4
3. Boise (1) 16-1 24 3
4. Post Falls 17-0 16 5
5. Lake City 13-3 13 2
Others receiving votes: Owyhee 2, Rigby 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Shelley (7) 15-1 39 1
2. Bishop Kelly (1) 13-3 32 2
3. Sandpoint 11-4 24 3
4. Pocatello 10-6 15 4
5. Minico 10-6 7 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 2, Blackfoot 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Parma (4) 15-2 34 2
2. Snake River (1) 14-3 32 3
3. Timberlake (3) 13-2 29 1
4. Weiser 15-2 19 4
5. Sugar-Salem 10-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Fruitland 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (8) 18-0 40 1
2. Soda Springs 14-3 29 3
3. Cole Valley Christian 13-4 22 2
4. North Fremont 13-2 16 4
5. Ririe 11-6 11 t-5
Others receiving votes: West Side 1, Grangeville 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 15-1 40 1
2. Grace 13-4 28 2
3. Raft River 13-2 20 3
4. Prairie 11-3 16 4
5. Oakley 12-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 2, Kamiah 1, Lakeside 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 15-3 38 1
2. Kendrick (1) 11-3 30 4
3. Mackay 15-2 23 2
4. Deary 9-1 15 3
5. Dietrich 12-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Leadore 2, Council 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
