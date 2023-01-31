Unbeaten Thunder Ridge continued to hold the top spot in the 5A girls basketball state medial poll released Tuesday.
Conference foe Rigby is No. 5 in 5A, while Shelley is second in 4A, just two points behind Bishop Kelly.
There was little movement in the other classifications as Sugar-Salem was fifth in 3A and Ririe and North Fremont were tied for fourth in 2A.
Mackay held the third spot in 1AD2 with Leadore receiving votes.
State Media Polln Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Thunder Ridge (7) 21-0 43 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (2) 18-2 36 2
3. Boise 18-2 24 3
4. Lake City 16-4 16 4
5. Rigby 17-4 10 t-5
Others receiving votes: Timberline 3, Post Falls 3.
n Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (6) 17-3 41 1
2. Shelley (3) 18-2 39 2
3. Pocatello 13-6 23 4
4. Sandpoint 13-5 11 3
5. Minico 14-7 9 —
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 6, Blackfoot 6.
n Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (7) 18-3 42 2
2. Timberlake (1) 17-2 33 3
3. Parma (1) 18-3 30 1
4. Weiser 18-3 15 4
5. Sugar-Salem 13-6 11 5
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 4.
n Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (9) 21-0 45 1
2. Soda Springs 17-4 29 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 17-4 30 3
t-4. Ririe 15-6 15 4
t-4. North Fremont 17-3 15 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 20-1 45 1
2. Grace 16-4 30 2
3. Raft River 18-2 25 3
4. Prairie 16-4 21 4
5. Oakley 16-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 18-3 42 1
2. Kendrick (1) 14-3 36 2
3. Mackay (1) 19-3 27 3
4. Deary 14-1 17 4
5. Dietrich 17-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Council 2, Leadore 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Jack Schemmel, KMVT.
