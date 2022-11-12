Aspen Caldwell and Marley Spencer have been playing basketball together long before they were teammates at Thunder Ridge.
They've got one more high school season to chase a state title and then the duo will head their separate ways for college.
At a dual signing ceremony last week, Caldwell signed with Idaho and Spencer signed with Montana Western.
"It was definitely a long process," said Spencer, adding after a visit to the campus in Dillon, Mt. in September she was sold.
"The girls made me feel like I was already a part of the team and a part of the family," she said. "Everything was super good."
Thunder Ridge won the state consolation trophy last year and reached the championship game in 2021. Both said the goal for senior season was to chase that championship trophy.
Caldwell was named first team all-state, all-conference and all-area last season after helping lead the Titans to a 22-4 record. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
Caldwell said Idaho coaches saw her at a tournament in California in the summer and offered her a scholarship.
She visited Utah Valley, Utah State, Southern Utah and Idaho State, before deciding on Idaho.
"I've always wanted to go play (in college) but I was always undersized," Caldwell said. But after talking to Idaho coaches she felt she fit in with the program.
"It felt so rewarding," Caldwell said after signing her letter of intent and taking photos with friends and teammates. "It's super exciting."
