Shelley’s bench erupts after a 3-point basket at the end of the first half with Shelley up 24-20 over Bishop Kelly in their semifinal matchup in the 4A Idaho State Girls Basketball championships at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Steve Conner/Idaho Sports
Shelley’s Brinley Cannon (24) powers through the block of Bishop Kelly’s Abby Laible (23) during Friday's game.
NAMPA -- The top offense in 4A met the 4A's top defense in Friday night's state girls basketball semifinals, and sometimes the axiom that defense wins championships just doesn't pan out.
Shelley, led by Brinley Cannon's 25 points, finally unleashed its offense in the fourth quarter on the way to a 60-48 win over Bishop Kelly.
The Russets scored 21 points in the fourth to break open a close game and earn a berth in Saturday's 4A state title game against Sandpoint at 6 p.m. in the Idaho Center.
"We knew we had to balance that out," Shelley coach Jessica Carlson said of the defense vs. offense matchup. "We had to come out strong on offense and be solid in our own defensive efforts."
Shelley averages 63 points while Bishop Kelly allowed just 30.2 points, and had won 11 straight games entering Friday's semis. Shelley was trying to bounce back from a loss to Blackfoot in the district tournament.
Shelley (23-2) didn't seem to miss a beat, despite not having experience under the postseason spotlight. This was the first state appearance for the program since 2016, when the Russets were in 3A.
"We try not to get in our heads too much," Carlson said. "We try to stay grounded and solid in what we do."
Cannon also grabbed 15 rebounds and was the sparkplug throughout the game despite being hounded by the Knights' defense. She scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to put the Russets up 45-39. Graci Stevens followed with a 3-pointer and Shelley was up 48-39.
Bishop Kelly pulled within 52-36 with 2:33 left, but would get no closer.
Mia Williams finished with 11 points and a team-high four assists for the Russets. Stevens finished with nine points.
Bishop Kelly (21-4) was held to just nine points in the fourth quarter.
