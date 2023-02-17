NAMPA -- The top offense in 4A met the 4A's top defense in Friday night's state girls basketball semifinals, and sometimes the axiom that defense wins championships just doesn't pan out.

Shelley, led by Brinley Cannon's 25 points, finally unleashed its offense in the fourth quarter on the way to a 60-48 win over Bishop Kelly.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.