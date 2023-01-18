RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.
A rematch of the 5A state quarterfinals, both teams looked to match each other’s intensity. The Titans came out ready to play and used their transition game along with their physical play in making the Trojans work for every basket.
“They (Titans) came out physical ready to play. I think it kind of shocked our girls how physical it was. Credit to them," Trojans head coach Todd Barber said.
Aspen Caldwell led all scorers with 31 points. Marley Spencer also scored in double digits, adding 15 points. Caldwell played the entire game.
“It starts in practice; she gets upset when she gets rotated out even in drills," Titans head coach Jeremy Spencer said. "For her, I guess lungs and being able to do it is not uncommon for her to be able to play every minute the entire game. She shows every time she’s good."
The Titans led as many as 13 points, but the Trojans made a mini run to cut the lead to five with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Titans were able withstand that run and Spencer made a late 3-pointer to go to seal the victory for the Trojans.
“When they came back, we kind of sat them down and told them look reset your mind, go back to our scouting report what do we need to do. Calm yourself, just basically have the mentality of play well under pressure and just relax a little bit," Spencer said on the run Rigby made in the fourth quarter.
“I just told them to believe. We got to believe in what we do and stick together and just keep playing harder and play through it," Barber said.
Kambree Barber and Mylee Graham each led the Trojans with 12 points.
The Titans (18-0, 3-0) will host Madison on Friday, while the Trojans (15-3, 2-1) will head to Highland.
