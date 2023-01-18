Kennedy Stenquist driving to basket vs RIgby
Thunder Ridge senior Kennedy Stenquist drives against Rigby defender Abbie Scott on Wednesday during their conference game at Rigby High School.
 
 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.

A rematch of the 5A state quarterfinals, both teams looked to match each other’s intensity. The Titans came out ready to play and used their transition game along with their physical play in making the Trojans work for every basket.


