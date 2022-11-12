HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: 3A District 6 All-Conference Nov 12, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sugar-Salem’s Allie Christensen races to the ball against a Marsh Valley player. CHRIS MELGAARD/ For the Standard Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3A District 6 Girls Soccer All-ConferencePlayer of the Year: Ava Rydalch (Soph, Sugar-Salem)Offensive Player of the Year: Allie Christensen (Soph, Sugar-Salem)Defensive Player of the Year: Piper Wilson (Senior, Teton)FIRST TEAMGK: Ellie Puzey (Senior, Sugar-Salem).Defender: Jasmine Chavez (Soph, South Fremont; Presley Messick (Soph, Firth); Devon Foss (Junior, Teton); Heather Owens (Senior, Sugar-Salem).Mid: Irlanda Lopez (Senior, Teton); Kaya Richardson (Senior, Teton); Isabelle Tuttle (Soph, Sugar-Salem); Dakota Weekes (Junior, Sugar-Salem).Forward: Alison Murri (Senior, South Fremont); Bobbie Guffey (Senior, Teton); Gali Garcia (Senior, Sugar-Salem).SECOND TEAMGK: Grace Zogg (Senior, Teton)Defender: Ashley Luke (Senior, Sugar-Salem); Bella Birch (Soph, Teton); Bridget Leslie (Junior, Firth); Rhonwen Janssen (Senior, South Fremont); Kamryn Teichert (Fresh, Sugar-Salem).Mid: Ariagna Perez (Senior, Sugar-Salem); Olivia McKnight (Senior, Firth); Sophie Marshall (Senior, Teton); Addi Schultheis (Junior, Teton).Forward: Yulissa Rodriguez (Junior, Firth); Mattea Dimick (Fresh, Firth). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline set to play for 4A 3-peat HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby wins semifinal thriller to advance to title game Idaho Falls man arrested, drove into oncoming traffic during police chase Ammon Councilman Wheeler resigns, city seeks replacement Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
