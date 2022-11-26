HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: 4A District 6 All-Conference team Nov 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 4A District 6 All-Conference Girls SoccerPlayer of the Year: Daisha Wagner, SkylineCoach of the Year: Amy Hair, BonnevilleFIRST TEAMKamry Fellows, Skyline (GK); Kenna Fransen, Blackfoot (F); Ali Ellsworth, Bonneville (F), Reagan Flynn, Bonneville (Mid/F); Alyssa Harris, Bonneville (CB); Brooklyn Pett, Bonneville (Mid); Averi Summers, Hillcrest (CD); Keeley Combo, Idaho Falls (F); Ally Kholer, Shelley (F); Micklee Stacey, Shelley (CD); Jacquelin Romero, Shelley (LM); Abby Muir, Skyline (wing).SECOND TEAMMaya Medrano, Bonneville (GK); Janeesa Reyna, Blackfoot (CM; Shelby Mickelsen, Blackfoot (OM); Sydney Tolman, Bonneville (CM); McKenzie Gooch, Bonneville (CB); Jerzey Jarvis, Hillcrest (F); Lauren Adams, Idaho Falls (Mid); Abby Jordin, Idaho Falls (D); Brynlie Myers, Shelley (CM); Macy Johnson, Shelley (LD); Emery Galbreaith, Skyine (CB); Caliyah Wagner, Skyline (DB).HONORABLE MENTIONChasidy Mickelsen, Blackfoot (GK); Lydia Keller, Idaho Falls (GK); Aubree Christiansen, Blackfoot (CM); Jackie Ramirez, Blackfoot (D); Adela Hererra, Hillcrest (LD); Kylee Anderson, Hillcrest (CM); Bryton Brown, Idaho Falls (D); Ellie McMurphy, Hillcrest; Haven Ivins, Shelley; Faith Falter, Bonneville (D). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Emboldened Biden, Dems pushing semi-automatic weapons ban Opinion: An invitation to serve on Ammon City Council Driver charged with manslaughter for car crash that killed man who had just buried his brother Mistrust and polarization steer rural governments to reject federal public health funding HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 4A District 6 All-Conference Team Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.