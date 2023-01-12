FIRST TEAM
Maya Medrano, goalie, junior, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Medrano had 126 saves during the season. She was also named all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Maya has solid hands. Where you put the ball, she will save it. You have to pick your spots with her.”—Jason Lance, Thunder Ridge
Alyssa Harris, junior, defender, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Harris scored 10 goals and added four assists for the Bees. Harris was also named to the all-state and all conference first team and helped lead the Bees to the 4A playoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Alyssa is one our most critical players. She is a huge defensive force as well as one of the best attackers.”—Amy Hair, Bonneville.
Piper Wilson, senior, defender, Teton
THE PLAYER: Wilson was named second-team all-state and the all-conference defensive player of the year in 3A District 6.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Wilson brought a lot of energy to her team. She was able to bring her team together and commanded the defense.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem.
McKenzie Gooch, senior, defender, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Gooch was named to the all-state and all-conference second team in 4A.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Gooch was one of our most reliable leaders. She was a leader and teacher for our younger girls. Her work ethic and knowledge of positioning helped us stay organized and strong on defense,”—Amy Hair, Bonneville.
Heather Owens, senior, defender, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Owens was named first-team all-conference along with honorable mention for all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Heather was the leader of our defense this year. She helped create a great identity for that unit.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salam
Reagan Flynn, senior, midfield, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Flynn scored 20 goals and added nine assists for the Bees. Flynn was also named to the all-state first team along with all-conference first-team as well.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Regan was a threat both ways. She is an impeccable player, smart, and creative.”—Brittany Ivins, Shelley
Isabelle Tuttle, sophomore, midfield, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Tuttle scored 23 goals along with adding 15 assists for the Diggers. Tuttle was named to the all-state second team for 3A and all-conference first-team.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Isabelle is the engine of our midfield.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
Brooklyn Pett, senior, midfield, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Pett scored 13 goals for the Bees while also adding seven assists. Pett was named to the all-state first team and named to all-conference second team.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She is one of the few players that can play a full game outside mid without being beat. She is tenacious gives everything every game and practice.”—Amy Hair, Bonneville
Jacqueline Romero, senior, midfield, Shelley
THE PLAYER: Romero’s play in the midfield helped the Russets to get to the 4A state playoffs. Also was named to first team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: Jacquelin worked hard on defense. She was the most discussed player when prepping for her.”—Amy Hair, Bonneville
Daisha Wagner, senior, forward, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Wagner scored 24 goals and added three assists for the Grizzlies. Wagner was also named all-conference player of the year in 4A District 6.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Daisha ... drew attention on goal and scored from multiple spots,”—Jason Lance, Thunder Ridge.
Marisol Stosich, freshman, forward, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Stosich scored 32 goals along with eight assists. Stosich also was named to the all-conference first team. Also led all 5A schools in points with 72.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Marisol for being a freshman, showed poise and played to her abilities,”—Jason Lance, Thunder Ridge.
SECOND TEAM
Landyn Twitchell, junior, goalkeeper, Madison
Devon Foss, junior, defender, Teton
Emery Galbreaith, freshman, defender, Skyline
Rhonwen Janssen, senior, defender, South Fremont
Micklee Stacey, junior, defender, Shelley
Lauren Adams, senior, midfield, Idaho Falls
Dakota Weekes, junior, midfield, South Fremont
Savanah Summers, senior, midfield, Madison
Sydney Tolman, junior, midfield, Bonneville
Evelyn O’Shaughnessy, junior, forward, Madison
Willow Rhoda, junior, forward, Thunder Ridge
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Adams, senior, Rigby; Kylee Anderson, junior, Hillcrest; Ahili Billman, senior, Thunder Ridge; Bella Birch, sophomore, Teton; Bryton Brown, sophomore, Idaho Falls; Jamine Chavez, sophomore, South Fremont; Aubree Christiansen, Blackfoot; Allie Christensen, sophomore, Sugar-Salem; Keely Combo, senior, Idaho Falls; Mattea Dimick, freshman, Firth; Faith Falter, senior, Bonneville; Kamry Fellows, senior, Skyline; Kenna Fransen, Blackfoot; Gail Garcia, senior, Sugar-Salem; Bobbie Guffrey, senior, Teton; Adela Herrera, senior, Hillcrest; Haven Ivins, freshman, Shelley; Jersey Jarvis, junior, Hillcrest; Abby Jordin, senior, Idaho Falls; Lydia Keller, senior, Idaho Falls; Ally Kholer, junior, Shelley; Irlanda Lopez, senior, Teton; Ashley Luke, senior, Sugar-Salem; Sophie Marshall, senior, Teton; Olivia McKnight, senior Firth; Ellie McMurphy, senior, Hillcrest; Shelby Mickelsen, Blackfoot; Allison Murri, senior, South Fremont Brynlie Myers, junior, Shelley; Ariagna Perez, senior, South Fremont; Ellie Puzey, senior, Sugar-Salem; Jackie Ramirez, Blackfoot; Riley Richardson, sophomore, Rigby; Kaya Richardson, senior ,Teton; Saryn Ricks, senior, Madison; Janessa Reyna, Blackfoot; Rocky Rodriguez, junior, Thunder Ridge; Yulissa Rodriguez, junior, Firth; Gracie Rowe, senior, Madison; Addi Schultheis, junior, Teton; Hannah Simmons, senior, Rigby; Averi Summers, junior, Hillcrest; Cailyah Wagner, sophomore, Skyline, Grace Zogg, senior, Teton.
