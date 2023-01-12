Coming together as a team starts with the players. While the coach is always encouraging them to work together as a team, it is the players, especially the captain that sells that to her teammates and lives it on and off the field.

Bonneville’s Ali Ellsworth did just that and was able to help lead the Bees to another successful season on the way to being named Post Register’s All-Area Player of the Year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.