Coming together as a team starts with the players. While the coach is always encouraging them to work together as a team, it is the players, especially the captain that sells that to her teammates and lives it on and off the field.
Bonneville’s Ali Ellsworth did just that and was able to help lead the Bees to another successful season on the way to being named Post Register’s All-Area Player of the Year.
Ellsworth led the Bees in scoring with 22 goals along with nine assists. But it was another role she accepted that allowed to see beyond just the goal scoring.
“This year I was named captain, so it was a lot of responsibility,” Ellsworth said. Ellsworth also talked about how winning the district tournament after not winning it for three straight years was a highlight of the season.
“There was a lot of pressure,” she said. “We were like we got to get the championship.”
A coach’s dream is not only to have a player that can score, but exemplifies work ethic and being a role model for the team.
“Her work ethic on the field was unmatched in our area. She never gave less than 100%, “Bonneville head coach Amy Hair said.
For other teams, facing a forward like Ellsworth took work.
“Ali was dynamic when it comes to scoring with her feet, head, and volleys. She can create with the ball,” Skyline head coach Jeremy Johnson said.
“Ali managed to be put in great positions and anticipate plays. She would frame and score, so we had to be mindful of her presence and her scoring,” Thunder Ridge head coach Jason Lance said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.