Though Nicole Tran made her decision in March, she delayed her college signing celebration because she was busy. Busy doing the thing that made all the colleges so interested in her—playing tennis.
On Saturday, she and teammate Berklee Olsen won the 4A girls doubles state championship in two sets. On Tuesday, she signed to continue her tennis trajectory at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
College of Idaho head tennis coach, Jennifer Swing, drove from Caldwell to Boise to watch Tran play her state tournament matches.
“She’s very understanding,” Tran said. “She came to my matches while I was at state. The team came to support me too and I loved seeing all of them there. She’s just so sweet. I just love her already.”
Swing, who has coached at C of I for four seasons, is one of the reasons Tran chose the Yotes. The other is how the college prioritizes academics. The Wall Street Journal ranked it the top college in Idaho last year.
“The coach really (cemented) it when she said, ‘if you’re having any trouble in your classes just shoot me a text and we can reschedule practice and work on school work first.’ So she’s very involved. It’s education and academics and then sports.”
Tran said she wants to become a NICU nurse or major in exercise science or physical therapy. She also has some interest in dentistry.
C of I has a small campus that one can walk from end to end in 15 minutes. Tran said she likes that it feels secluded but that it’s only a 30-minute drive from Boise.
Most of the players on the team come from the Boise area.
“I just wanted to have a team going into college and then getting to know people in my classes, but I can always fall back on my team because they’re my team,” Tran said.
Tran spent the year investing in her tennis game. She plans to do the same at C of I while prioritizing her academics.
“I was busy and my friends were busy too,” Tran said, referring to earlier this spring when she made her decision. “I just didn’t want to do a day where no one could come. I was just looking out for everyone.”