Early in the first period of the 120-pound final Bonneville’s Kayla Vail found herself in a 2-0 hole to Courtney Hunt of American Falls.
Struggling to gain any ground on the Beavers wrestler, Vail took the advice of her Bees coaches and dug in.
She was able to gain control in the opening seconds of the second period and earn a pair of three-point near falls. Just 23 seconds into the second period Vail pinned Hunt to earn the 120-pound district title.
Vail let out a yell and ran to her coaches to celebrate.
She was one of six wrestlers from District 6 to take home a title during the District 5-6 Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Skyline High School.
Pins were the theme of the championship matches and eight of the nine championship matches ended by pin.
The only one that didn’t was won by Hillcrest’s Taylor Call over Thunder Ridge’s Mila Ragan in the 107-pound bracket.
Call used a couple of escapes to lead 4-2 after one period. She built her lead to 7-4 after two periods, before winning with a 9-5 decision.
Bonneville's Lillee Olague earned the quickest victory of the championship matches as she defeated Pocatello’s Abby Garrison in just 47 seconds in the 165-pound class.
Salmon’s Hilde Foster won the 235-pound class with a pin of Thunder Ridge’s Ashley Barnes to close out the day in a match that lasted just 50 seconds. Salmon teammate Raelynn O'Connor claimed the district title at 100 pounds.
Rigby’s Hailey Anderson defeated Bonneville’s Heather Byrne in the 145 class to round out the winners from District 6.
The top five finishers in each weight class qualified for the state wrestling tournament in two weeks.
District 6 also took home the top four places in the team standings with Rigby winning the team title with a score of 132 points. Bonneville was second with 100 points, followed by Ririe with 94 points and Thunder Ridge with 79. Skyline tied for sixth place with 77 points and Salmon tied for ninth with 60 points, while Blackfoot finished in 11th place one point behind Salmon.
The 2023 Idaho State Wrestling Tournament takes place Feb. 23-25 at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Girls District 5-6 Championships
Teams: 1. Rigby 132 2. Bonneville 100 3. Ririe 94 4. Thunder Ridge 79 5. American Falls 78 6. Pocatello 77 6. Skyline 77 8. Grace 75 9. Bear Lake 60 9. Salmon 60 11. Blackfoot 59 12. Marsh Valley 53 13. West Side 52 14. West Jefferson 51.5 15. Century 51 16. Malad 50 17. Preston 39 18. Hillcrest 35 19. Soda Springs 27 20. South Fremont 26 21. Madison 24 22. Teton 20 23. Snake River 18 24. Highland 15 24. Idaho Falls 15 26. Challis 12 27. Clark County 5 28. Shelley 3.
Individuals
100
1st Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon
2nd Place - Lydia Townsend of Marsh Valley
3rd Place - Aly Stewart of Ririe
4th Place - Alena Messerli of West Jefferson
5th Place - Jorja Requiron of Ririe
6th Place - Hallie Barney of Rigby
7th Place - Hayden Ball of Grace
8th Place - Brynlee Hemmert of Soda Springs
1st Place Match
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 37-4, So. over Lydia Townsend (Marsh Valley) 25-7, Fr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Aly Stewart (Ririe) 22-10, So. over Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) 28-12, Fr. (Fall 4:56)
5th Place Match
Jorja Requiron (Ririe) 13-19, Fr. over Hallie Barney (Rigby) 6-23, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
7th Place Match
Hayden Ball (Grace) 10-21, Fr. over Brynlee Hemmert (Soda Springs) 3-9, So. (Fall 3:39)
107
1st Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest
2nd Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Shelby Smith of Ririe
4th Place - Hilary J Vargas of West Jefferson
5th Place - Myriam Riley of Blackfoot
6th Place - Catherine Montalvan of West Jefferson
7th Place - Xoey Zollinger of Skyline
8th Place - Skyler Crandall of Clark County
1st Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest) 29-2, Sr. over Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Shelby Smith (Ririe) 26-4, So. over Hilary J Vargas (West Jefferson) 26-15, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Myriam Riley (Blackfoot) 4-2, Jr. over Catherine Montalvan (West Jefferson) 18-22, Fr. (Dec 13-8)
7th Place Match
Xoey Zollinger (Skyline) 10-10, So. over Skyler Crandall (Clark County) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 3:36)
114
1st Place - Kyler Scott of Century
2nd Place - Allister Dillow of American Falls
3rd Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton
4th Place - Samantha Roberts of West Side
5th Place - Sabina Bennetts of Challis
6th Place - Anabelle Andrews of Thunder Ridge
7th Place - Madison Barzee of West Jefferson
8th Place - Ella Whitworth of Century
1st Place Match
Kyler Scott (Century) 42-1, Fr. over Allister Dillow (American Falls) 34-6, Jr. (Fall 5:01)
3rd Place Match
Luisa Araujo (Teton) 19-6, Sr. over Samantha Roberts (West Side) 29-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Sabina Bennetts (Challis) 16-14, Fr. over Anabelle Andrews (Thunder Ridge) 20-19, So. (Fall 1:29)
7th Place Match
Madison Barzee (West Jefferson) 20-9, Fr. over Ella Whitworth (Century) 9-12, So. (Fall 1:29)
120
1st Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville
2nd Place - Courtney Hunt of American Falls
3rd Place - Jordan Reynolds of Snake River
4th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace
5th Place - Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake
6th Place - Ava Savage of Blackfoot
7th Place - Ava Price of Thunder Ridge
8th Place - Billie Rinderknecht of Ririe
1st Place Match
Kayla Vail (Bonneville) 25-2, Sr. over Courtney Hunt (American Falls) 35-4, Fr. (Fall 4:24)
3rd Place Match
Jordan Reynolds (Snake River) 35-8, Jr. over Piper Anderson (Grace) 29-7, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake) 25-7, Jr. over Ava Savage (Blackfoot) 1-3, So. (Fall 4:39)
7th Place Match
Ava Price (Thunder Ridge) 19-10, Fr. over Billie Rinderknecht (Ririe) 29-16, Sr. (Dec 12-11)
126
1st Place - Addison Ball of Grace
2nd Place - Danielle Romriell of South Fremont
3rd Place - Kassidy Rindlisbacher of Bear Lake
4th Place - Sesha Beckstead of West Side
5th Place - Lisette Perez of Madison
6th Place - Alexandra Sturges of Soda Springs
7th Place - Rylee Neilson of Malad
8th Place - Tamsin Hoffer of Highland
1st Place Match
Addison Ball (Grace) 23-1, Sr. over Danielle Romriell (South Fremont) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match
Kassidy Rindlisbacher (Bear Lake) 16-12, Sr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side) 22-12, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
5th Place Match
Lisette Perez (Madison) 22-13, Sr. over Alexandra Sturges (Soda Springs) 14-15, So. (Dec 6-1)
7th Place Match
Rylee Neilson (Malad) 14-16, So. over Tamsin Hoffer (Highland) 21-20, So. (Fall 3:57)
132
1st Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello
2nd Place - Josie Newby of Grace
3rd Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby
4th Place - Celeste Harper of Bear Lake
5th Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville
6th Place - Megan Jensen of Preston
7th Place - Anika Jablonski of Highland
8th Place - Deziree DeBuck of Pocatello
1st Place Match
Hallie Stone (Pocatello) 25-6, Sr. over Josie Newby (Grace) 27-7, So. (SV-1 14-7)
3rd Place Match
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) 36-11, Jr. over Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) 21-13, Jr. over Megan Jensen (Preston) 11-17, Jr. (Dec 13-11)
7th Place Match
Anika Jablonski (Highland) 19-20, So. over Deziree DeBuck (Pocatello) 8-11, So. (Fall 2:57)
138
1st Place - Josie Redman of Marsh Valley
2nd Place - Abby Wegner of Skyline
3rd Place - Alissa Olsen of Pocatello
4th Place - Celestial Westover of West Side
5th Place - Kinlee Lynes of Rigby
6th Place - Samantha Azcaray of Century
7th Place - Samantha Harper of Bear Lake
8th Place - Abi Lee of Idaho Falls
1st Place Match
Josie Redman (Marsh Valley) 41-3, Sr. over Abby Wegner (Skyline) 19-8, Jr. (Fall 1:02)
3rd Place Match
Alissa Olsen (Pocatello) 14-13, Sr. over Celestial Westover (West Side) 7-7, So. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
Kinlee Lynes (Rigby) 15-24, Fr. over Samantha Azcaray (Century) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 3:59)
7th Place Match
Samantha Harper (Bear Lake) 21-9, Fr. over Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) 10-13, So. (M. For.)
145
1st Place - Hailey Anderson of Rigby
2nd Place - Heather Byrne of Bonneville
3rd Place - Jaysa Paulsen of Skyline
4th Place - Cale Carter of Malad
5th Place - Abbiegail Krupp of Soda Springs
6th Place - Madelyn Anderson of Idaho Falls
7th Place - Francyska Vis of Ririe
1st Place Match
Hailey Anderson (Rigby) 25-8, Sr. over Heather Byrne (Bonneville) 26-15, So. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
Jaysa Paulsen (Skyline) 11-10, Sr. over Cale Carter (Malad) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match
Abbiegail Krupp (Soda Springs) 5-10, So. over Madelyn Anderson (Idaho Falls) 1-17, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
7th Place Match
Francyska Vis (Ririe) 5-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
152
1st Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls
2nd Place - Liliana Montufar of Rigby
3rd Place - Bre Arrowsmith of Ririe
4th Place - Cambree Howe of Malad
5th Place - Milagros Bartolo of Blackfoot
6th Place - lexi Balmforth of Shelley
7th Place - Madysen Hernandez of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 27-2, Jr. over Liliana Montufar (Rigby) 23-12, Sr. (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match
Bre Arrowsmith (Ririe) 26-5, So. over Cambree Howe (Malad) 24-15, Sr. (Fall 0:15)
5th Place Match
Milagros Bartolo (Blackfoot) 2-2, Jr. over lexi Balmforth (Shelley) 2-13, Fr. (Fall 0:51)
7th Place Match
Madysen Hernandez (South Fremont) 2-16, So. over () , . (Bye)
165
1st Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville
2nd Place - Abby Garritson of Pocatello
3rd Place - Itzel Espinoza of Skyline
4th Place - Paige Siddoway of Rigby
5th Place - Morgan Going of Hillcrest
6th Place - Mia Inzurriaga of Century
1st Place Match
Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 12-4, Sr. over Abby Garritson (Pocatello) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match
Itzel Espinoza (Skyline) 10-9, Sr. over Paige Siddoway (Rigby) 10-7, So. (Fall 2:49)
5th Place Match
Morgan Going (Hillcrest) 7-18, So. over Mia Inzurriaga (Century) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:10)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
185
1st Place - Riley Bodily of Preston
2nd Place - Caroline Huml of Rigby
3rd Place - Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Maxine Crawford of Blackfoot
5th Place - Mylah Ramirez of Skyline
6th Place - Brooklyn Richards of Idaho Falls
7th Place - Jasmine Hansen of West Side
1st Place Match
Riley Bodily (Preston) 13-3, Jr. over Caroline Huml (Rigby) 19-11, So. (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match
Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge) 22-12, Fr. over Maxine Crawford (Blackfoot) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
Mylah Ramirez (Skyline) 7-10, Jr. over Brooklyn Richards (Idaho Falls) 14-12, Sr. (Fall 0:43)
7th Place Match
Jasmine Hansen (West Side) 3-12, So. over () , . (Bye)
235
1st Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon
2nd Place - Ashley Barnes of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Dallas Clark of Madison
1st Place Match
Hildee Foster (Salmon) 14-5, So. over Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge) 14-11, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
Dallas Clark (Madison) 13-11, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
