Attention honorable Madison County Commissioners and benevolent Rexburg City Council representatives:
A top-notch bronze statue runs about $50,000.
Also, the two Rexburg golf courses host approximately 75,000 rounds per season.
Relevance?
McArthur. Ashton McArthur.
In arguably the greatest performance in Teton Lakes history, McArthur carded a 10-under 62 in the final round of the 5A golf championships in October, overcoming a 7-shot deficit to win the individual state title.
McArthur played the back 9 from the tips at 7-under. That’s a 29 on what serious golfers consider eastern Idaho's toughest public 9-hole stretch.
After carding eagles on 10 and 15, and birdies on 14 and 17, McArthur had a 50-foot birdie try on 18 for the title.
In his final act as a prep golfer, McArthur dunked it. (YouTube video courtesy NW Golf Report can be found by searching "Huge Putt for 62 and Idaho High School Golf State Title")
“With like 2,000 people out here following us, to come out on top like that was just sick,” said McArthur, a Utah State commit.
Which brings us back to the price of bronze statues.
At 70 cents per round over 75,000 rounds, patrons of Madison County golf courses could generate more than $50k over a single season. And there's a sweet little spot up and to the left of the 18th green just aching for bronze.
Think of it. Young master McArthur, immortalized at the site of the most heart-stopping golf moment in Madison County history.
And all for a little ball-marker money.
Absent this, McArthur has again earned the title Post Register Boys Golfer of the Year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.