Dorothy Gale, a young girl with no identifiable golf talent, knows that home is magical.
Gale is a young Iowan who went on a fictional adventure into a mythical land of yellow roads, lollipop guilds, and Technicolor.
After battling the forces of evil and helping three companions overcome their perceived shortcomings, Gale puts on a pair of special shoes, clicks them together, and repeats the magical phrase, "There's no place like home."
Hailee Cole, on the other hand, is a young woman with significant golf talent - talents both identifiable and quantifiable.
And in Cole's final act as a high school golfer, she finished third in the state 4A golf championships, putting on a pair of special shoes for one final tour of her home Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Because there's no place like home.
After another fine season for the Skyline Grizzlies, including a personal bronze medal and a team fourth at state, Cole has also earned the title Post Register All Areal Girls Golfer of the Year.
Cole won her third consecutive conference championship last fall, cruising to a 9-stroke win with a tidy 68 at Sage Lakes.
Earlier in the season at the Falls Classic, Cole set the women's course record at Sand Creek with a 66.
Cole carded a 74-72-146 to finish six over in the October state championship, driving her and the Grizzlies up the leaderboard to a fourth-place showing with a 695 stroke count.
Cole will not go on to play in a fictional university in Iowa, but a very real university in Idaho where she is a deserving scholarship winner.
Idaho State University, the closest university to home.
