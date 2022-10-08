It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments.

Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.

