It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments.
Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
McArthur shot 71 in Friday’s opening round and trailed Ennis by seven shots entering Saturday.
Thunder Ridge freshman Justin Anderson finished tied for fifth with a two-day total of 146.
Madison’s Mason Dorman tied for 14th and Thunder Ridge’s Buzz Lindsay tied for 23rd and teammate Carter Koplin placed 25th.
Other local finishers included Madison’s Trey Parkinson tied for 32nd, and Rigdon Porter finishing tied for 38th. Eric Martin was 54th.
Thunder Ridge’s Griffin Daw placed 48th and Austin Marlowe was 58th.
In the 5A team standings, the Madison boys finished second to Eagle, shooting +17 on Saturday. Thunder Ridge placed seventh.
Madison’s Megan Quinton was the lone local girls finisher in 5A, shooting 166 to finished tied for seventh.
Shelley’s Nate Nelson shot back-to-back 68s to force a playoff hole with Bishop Kelly’s Dallas Jackson and then won the 4A state title Saturday afternoon with a birdie on the par-5 No. 9 hole at Sage Lakes.
The Russets finished second as a team behind Bishop Kelly, with Skyline coming in fourth.
Individually, Alex Lui of Idaho Falls shot 140 to finish fourth and Shelley’s Henry Higham was ninth.
Other local finishers included Shelley’s Hunter Higham (tied 14th), Skyline’s Luke Peterson (tied 14th), Skyline’s Davis Mickelsen (tied 18th), Skyline’s Giles Anderson (22nd), Blackfoot’s Parker Christensen (tied 28th), Hillcrest’s Rylyn McCracken (31st), Bonneville’s Cooper Dahlberg (41st), Skyline’s Jake Taylor (tied 42nd), Shelley’s Alex Hunsaker (tied 42nd), Skyline’s Alex Radcliffe (45th) and Shelley’s Josh Watson (57th).
On the girls side, Skyline’s Hailee Cole finished third with a 146 total, helping lead the Grizzlies to a fourth-place team finish with a 695 mark. The team shot 340 on Saturday, an improvement by 15 strokes over Friday’s score.
Shelley placed eighth in the team standings.
Other local finishers included Ellie Billings of Hillcrest (tied 15th), Mallory Higham of Shelley (18th), Karlie Mickelsen of Skyline (tied 22nd), Mia Williams of Shelley (27th), Kamry Fellows of Skyline (28), Kysa Shippen of Skyline (29th), Cami Rohrbaugh of Idaho Falls (30th), Maya Wells of Skyline (31st), Hailey Hillman of Shelley (tied 37th), Brynlie Davis of Shelley (45th), Nicole Lindsay of Shelley (47th).
