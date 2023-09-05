That is to say, the coach selects the best five players, and those are the five scores that count in the final team tally.
But it turns out the Skyline boys team has a problem with that whole five-player setup.
With a stable of quality seniors and a bullpen of rising sophomores, the Grizzlies will have at least five players muscling for the bottom two varsity slots every time Skyline takes to the course
“Yeah, we need like eight,” sophomore Jake Taylor said. “Any one of the other five of us could make it, easy.”
This makes for a rich competitive dynamic, fellow sophomore Trayton Jensen said. Both in practice and in competition, the Skyline sophomores know what’s at stake.
“It can be pretty intense, and it’s a good situation to be in, pushing each other like this,” he said.
Skyline seniors Luke Peterson and Giles Anderson anchor the top of the card for Skyline. Idaho Falls should push the Grizz this fall, led by Dallin Romrell, Kacer Rogers and Noah Salem.
Henry Higham (Shelley), Braxton Miller (Rigby), Justin Anderson (Thunder Ridge), and Madison teammates Trey Parkinson and Mason Dorman are other names to keep an eye on this fall.
On the girls side, Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) and Hailee Cole (Skyline) have dominated the girls golf headlines over the past half decade. Strand is currently crushing it at Nebraska, and Cole has ditched her Skyline blue for Idaho State orange
For the foreseeable future, area coaches are betting that headline domination will fall to Shelley’s Mallory Higham. The sophomore standout is considered by those in the know to be the class of District 6 girls golf.
Cami Rohrbaugh (Idaho Falls) and McKell Jeppesen (Madison) are also known to roll some quality putts, finishing second and third behind Higham, respectively, at the Madison Invitational.
