Girls golf
Buy Now

Hillcrest’s Ellie Billings (right) and Skyline’s Hailee Cole follow Billings’ tee shot on the par 4 12th Monday during the D91/93 Challenge at Sand Creek Golf Course.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister

Spring is definitely not in the air.

The blooms have bloomed, the heat is hot.

Recommended for you