Spring is definitely not in the air.
The blooms have bloomed, the heat is hot.
April’s showers and May’s flowers are going, going, gone as the dog days of August drift lazily into September.
No, spring is not in the air.
Golf balls, however, are.
In the air left, right, and sometimes even center. For the first time in Idaho, 5A and 4A schools are playing an autumn schedule, and the five Bonneville County public high schools got together Monday at Sand Creek Golf Course to celebrate this new reality.
“Yeah, it’s just a lot nicer all around, playing now instead of in the spring,” Idaho Falls senior Alex Lui said, less than three months after finishing up his junior campaign. “I mean, we’ve been playing all summer, and we’re pretty much in our prime now.”
Monday’s event was called the District 91/93 Challenge, and was exactly what it sounds like.
That is, it was a challenge for everyone but Skyline senior Hailee Cole, who made a mockery of the Sand Creek layout with a 3-under par 69, winning medalist honors for the Grizz by 15 strokes over Hillcrest’s Ellie Billings (84).
Cole’s effort helped push Skyline to the team title as well as the Grizz finished 62 strokes ahead of runner-up Idaho Falls. Thunder Ridge (419), Hillcrest (457) and Bonneville (485) rounded out the girls field.
Emma Nelson led Bonneville, with Kennedy Stenquist and Cami Rohrbaugh leading Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls, respectively.
Playing out of the No. 5 slot on the Thunder Ridge big board, Carter Koplin carded a tidy 73 to edge Titan teammates Justin Anderson and Buzz Lindsay, each of whom posted 74.
The Koplin, Anderson, Lindsay trio helped push Thunder Ridge to a team victory at 305, 17 ahead of Skyline. Idaho Falls (331) followed, with Hillcrest (342) and Bonneville (361) rounding things up.
Davis Mickelsen’s 75 led Skyline, and Lui’s 77 led the Tigers. Logan Billings paced Hillcrest and Cooper Dahlberg led Bonneville.
In addition to being able to get a full summer’s worth of work in on their games, eastern Idaho courses will host the state tournaments this fall, with Rexburg’s Teton Lakes hosting the 5A championships, and Sage Lakes hosting the 4A tournament.
Those tournaments will be held the weekend of Oct. 7-8.
GIRLS
Teams: 1. Skyline 352, 2. Idaho Falls 414, 3. Thunder Ridge 419, 4. Hillcrest 457, 5. Bonneville 484
Skyline (352): Hailee Cole 69, Maya Wells 90, Karlie Mickelsen 94, Kysa Shippen 99, Kamry Fellows 111
Idaho Falls (414): Cami Rohrbaugh 95, Julia McCord 103, Megan McCartney 106, Kate Norton 110, Paige Prairie 112
Thunder Ridge (419): Kennedy Stenquist 93, Reese Church 94, Emily Dial 103, Libbi Hobson 129, Emry Dabell 144
Hillcrest (457): Ellie Billings 84, Alexys Hutchings 119, Oaklee Giles 122, Paige Tufts 132
Bonneville (485): Emma Nelson 111, Thu Nyguen 121, Lillie Olague 122, Charlotte Hollingsworth 131
BOYS
Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 305, 2. Skyline 322, 3. Idaho Falls 331, 4. Hillcrest 342, 5. Bonneville 361
Thunder Ridge (305): Carter Koplin 73, Justin Anderson 74, Buzz Lindsay 74, Griffin Daw 84, Jace Boyle 84
Skyline (322): Davis Mickelsen 75, Luke Peterson 81, Giles Anderson 82, Nate Griffeth 84, Jake Taylor 88
Idaho Falls (331): Alex Lui 77, Noah Salem 79, Dallan Romrell 81, Ty Staker 94, Nixon Beck 95
Hillcrest (342): Logan Billings 82, Brayden Barnes 86, Rylyn McCracken 87, Levi Ross 87, Nils Wilmering 88
Bonneville (361): Cooper Dahlberg 86, Trey Barnes 90, Kade Andrus 91, Boston Jardine 94, Preston Haight 95