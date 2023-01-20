A lot can happen as the girls' regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It's a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.
“Playing tough games has allowed us to play better and keeping our players motivated and believing in what we are capable of," Broncos head coach Raimee Odum said.
“Our team has grown a lot from a month ago. We had to experience losing and win a few in a row. Trials and tribulation humble us and helps in the willingness to work hard and trust each other."
-Alan Pina/Post Register
Madison boys making noise
It's been an interesting couple of weeks for the Madison boys basketball team, which started the season 0-3, but enters the weekend having won five straight and six out of its last seven games.
The Bobcats' 81-67 win over 4A power Hillcrest on Thursday may have been the most impressive win by an area team this season.
Not only did it snap Hillcrest's 37-game win streak dating back to last season, the Bobcats got a breakout game by Barrett Wilson, who scored 39 points on 13 of 16 shooting. Defensively, they held the high-scoring Knights to just 20 first-half points and forced turnovers.
Madison also has a win over rival Rigby during the stretch and win over Blackfoot, which beat the Bobcats earlier in the season.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Plocher offered by NAIA school
Watersprings athlete Jrew Plocher received a offer to play football at Ottawa University Arizona.
Plocher accounted for 213.5 yards per game as a dual-threat quarterback and was named to the Post Register All-Area 8-man team.
Thunder Ridge has sights set on top seed
The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team went to Rigby Wednesday and came away with a 62-49 win in a 5A District 5-6 showdown. The Titans remain undefeated heading into the weekend and have the opportunity to clinch the one seed in the district tournament when the teams meet again Thursday depending on the outcome of Friday's game with Madison and Tuesday's game at Highland.
