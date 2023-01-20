Aspen Caldwell

Thunder Ridge's Aspen Caldwell drives to the basket.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Blackfoot girls making noise

A lot can happen as the girls' regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It's a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.