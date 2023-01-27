Girls basketball district tournaments get underway this weekend.
Here are a few storylines to watch as teams compete for state tournament berths.
Thunder Ridge opens the tournament 21-0 and has had few challengers. The Titans average more than 62 points and have knocked off a good Rigby team twice by double figures.
Last year it was Skyline that was arguably under the radar as the Grizzlies rolled to their first state championship appearance. It's hard to imagine Blackfoot, state champ just two years ago, being under the radar, but the Broncos have won eight of nine to finish second in District 6 and handed Shelley its lone district loss.
Speaking of Shelley, the Russets have won 11 of 12 heading into the postseason and lead all of 4A at 64 points per game.
It only seems right that Sugar-Salem and Teton will likely be on another collision course. The Diggers and Timberwolves met in last year's state title game, which was won by Sugar-Salem, and the Diggers have won both regular-season matchups in close fashion. Sugar-Salem has won seven straight entering the postseason.
Ririe has state tournament experience and is the district's top seed. North Fremont has proven itself to be competitive and would like nothing more than to advance to state as the district's top seed. The Huskies lost both meetings with Ririe, but both games were decided by three points.
Grace is the team to beat in the district tournament. Butte County and Challis weren't able to keep up in the regular season and either one would need to pull an upset to advance.
Rockland is the No. 1 team in this week's state media poll, but the Rocky Mountain Conference has been relatively competitive, with five teams at least sporting a .500 record in district play. Mackay and Leadore have had solid seasons. The Miners played Rockland close both regular-season games, losing 45-38 and 44-34.
