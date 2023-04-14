The Titans opened their lead at the top of the sixth and seventh inning. Hudson Harker had three hits adding three RBI’s for the Titans. Grant Blanchard was the winning pitcher for the Titans in the first game striking out four batters.
For Madison, Kauner Eysser went 2-4 with an RBI. Eysser lasted four innings, while striking out five batters, allowing three hits and five runs.
In the second game, the Titans set the tone early in the top second inning scoring seven runs after trailing 2-0. Cael Grimmett and Austin Leigh each had a homerun for the Titans. Harker went 4-4 on the plate adding two RBI’s. Kolby Landon pitched six innings for the Titans, while allowing two runs, 12 strikeouts and one walk.
For the Bobcats, Teigen Harris had two RBI’s. Ethan Garner pitched for two innings, striking out three and allowing seven runs. Payson Abrams pitched for four innings striking out four batters and allowing six runs.
The Titans (6-6, 4-3) hosts Idaho Falls on Monday, while the Bobcats (2-8, 0-6) travels to Pocatello on Tuesday.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 16, RIMROCK 1
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, NORTH FREMONT 5
SHELLEY 8, HILLCREST 7
BLACKFOOT 3, SKYLINE 2
WENDELL 15, NORTH FREMONT 5
CHALLIS-MACKAY 12, WELLS (NV) 2
FIRTH 18, SALMON 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Titans set tone early in win over Bobcats
Kaliann Scoresby and Malory Webb combined for seven RBIs as the Titans defeated the Bobcats 15-1. Scoresby added a homerun for the Titans. Carli Jones pitched six innings, allowed a run and striked out nine batters. The Titans scattered 14 hits in the game.
For the Bobcats, Brooke Wheeler had the only RBI of the game.
The Titans (13-1, 4-0) hosts Highland in a double header on Tuesday, while the Bobcats (0-9, 0-4) will host Rigby on Tuesday also in a double header.
