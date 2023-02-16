HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKSETBALL (DISTRICT TOURNAMENT)
4A DISTRICT 6
HILLCREST 60, SKYLINE 51
Talan Taylor led all scorers with 18 points. Isaac Davis and Ike Sutton added 13 points for the Knights. George Price scored 15 points for the Grizzlies. Carmyne Garcia added nine points.
The Knights will host Blackfoot next Thursday to determine the first spot for state from District 6, while the Grizzlies will host Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Blackfoot 50, Shelley 44
Idaho Falls 58, Bonneville 53
5A District 5-6
Madison 52, Highland 37
Rigby 66, Thunder Ridge 55
1ADII District 5-6
Watersprings 55, Grace Lutheran 26
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING (DISTRICT TOURNAMENT)
4A District 6
113, Cons. Semis - Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 7-2)
113, 3rd Place Match - Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) (MD 14-4)
113, 4th Place Match - Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (NC)
113, Quarterfinals - Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:04)
113, Semifinals - Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) (Dec 1-0)
120, Cons. Semis - Sam Smith (Blackfoot) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:32)
126, Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) over Maddex Hone (Blackfoot) (M. For.)
126, Quarterfinals - Brayden Cosens (Blackfoot) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:11)
138, 5th Place Match - Porter Dansie (Blackfoot) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:21)
145, 1st Place Match - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) (Dec 6-1)
145, Quarterfinals - Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Tyson Welker (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:11)
152, Quarterfinals - Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Damien Avila (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:53)
170, Quarterfinals - Dawandey Dilus (Blackfoot) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:37)
195, Cons. Round 2 - Ronin Navarette (Blackfoot) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:45),
195, Quarterfinals - Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:16)
220, 4th Place Match - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Jager Boekholder (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:29)
220, Cons. Semis - Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) over Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:54)
285, Quarterfinals - Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) over Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:16)
285, 1st Place Match - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) (M. For.)
120, Quarterfinals - Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:34)
120, Champ. Round 1 - Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) (SV-1 9-7)
120, Cons. Round 3 - Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) over Tate Draper (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:16),
120, 5th Place Match - Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Inj. [time]),
132, Cons. Semis - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) (Fall 1:30)
132, 4th Place Match - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) (NC)
132, Semifinals - Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:14)
138, Semifinals - Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:33)
145, 3rd Place Match - Koby Gould (Bonneville) over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) (Fall 4:55)
145, Quarterfinals - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Dawson Jeppsen (Bonneville) (Fall 1:53)
152, Cons. Round 3 - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:59)
152, Cons. Semis - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (DQ)
152, 4th Place Match - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (NC)
152, 5th Place Match - Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Tyson Rich (Bonneville) (Fall 1:43)
160, Quarterfinals - Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) over Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 6-3)
160, 4th Place Match - Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) over Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) (NC)
160, Cons. Round 3 - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Po Yamakoshi-Sing (Bonneville) (Dec 6-3)
285, Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Cross (Bonneville) over Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:20)
285, Semifinals - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) (Fall 0:56)
126, Cons. Semis - Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (TF 15-0 3:50)
160, Champ. Round 1 - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) (Dec 3-0)
160, Cons. Round 2 - Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Dec 4-0)
160, 5th Place Match - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) (Dec 5-1)
170, Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:02)
220, Quarterfinals - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Landon Murphy (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:25)
220, 5th Place Match - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Landon Murphy (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:47)
113, Champ. Round 1 - Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, Quarterfinals - Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, Semifinals - Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) (Dec 1-0)
113, Cons. Semis - Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, 3rd Place Match - Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) (MD 14-4)
113, Champ. Round 1 - Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, Quarterfinals - Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:04)
113, Cons. Round 2 - Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, Cons. Round 3 - Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
113, Cons. Semis - Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 7-2)
113, 4th Place Match - Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (NC)
113, 5th Place Match - Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
120, Champ. Round 1 - Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) (SV-1 9-7)
120, Quarterfinals - Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:34)
120, Cons. Round 2 - Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) received a bye
120, Cons. Round 3 - Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Kallan Andersen (Shelley) (Fall 2:13)
120, Cons. Semis - Sam Smith (Blackfoot) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:32)
120, 5th Place Match - Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) (Inj. [time])
120, Champ. Round 1 - Tate Draper (Idaho Falls) received a bye
120, Quarterfinals - Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Tate Draper (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:55)
120, Cons. Round 2 - Tate Draper (Idaho Falls) over Axel Burges (Skyline) (MD 13-5)
120, Cons. Round 3 - Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) over Tate Draper (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:16)
126, Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) received a bye
126, Quarterfinals - Brayden Cosens (Blackfoot) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:11)
126, Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) over Maddex Hone (Blackfoot) (M. For.)
126, Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) over Dalton Nelson (Skyline) (Dec 6-0)
126, Cons. Semis - Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (TF 15-0 3:50)
126, 5th Place Match - Helmer Sanchez (Shelley) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:44)
126, Champ. Round 1 - Alek Anderson (Idaho Falls) received a bye
126, Quarterfinals - Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Alek Anderson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:28)
126, Cons. Round 2 - Alek Anderson (Idaho Falls) received a bye
126, Cons. Round 3 - Helmer Sanchez (Shelley) over Alek Anderson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:53)
132, Champ. Round 1 - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) received a bye
132, Quarterfinals - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Brantley Suniga (Skyline) (Fall 0:42)
132, Semifinals - Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:14)
132, Cons. Semis - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) (Fall 1:30)
132, 3rd Place Match - Kodey Murphy (Shelley) over Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) (Dec 8-4)
132, 4th Place Match - Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) (NC)
138, Champ. Round 1 - Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
138, Quarterfinals - Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) over Gage Searle (Skyline) (Dec 7-1)
138, Semifinals - Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:33)
138, Cons. Semis - Lucas Click (Shelley) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) (SV-1 5-3)
138, 5th Place Match - Porter Dansie (Blackfoot) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:21)
145, Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) received a bye
145, Quarterfinals - Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Tyson Welker (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:11)
145, Semifinals - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:54)
145, Cons. Semis - Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 4:19)
145, 3rd Place Match - Koby Gould (Bonneville) over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) (Fall 4:55)
145, 4th Place Match - Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (NC)
145, Champ. Round 1 - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) received a bye
145, Quarterfinals - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Dawson Jeppsen (Bonneville) (Fall 1:53)
145, Semifinals - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:54)
145, 1st Place Match - DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) (Dec 6-1)
152, Champ. Round 1 - Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) received a bye
152, Quarterfinals - Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Damien Avila (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:53)
152, Semifinals - Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (MD 13-4)
152, Cons. Semis - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (DQ)
152, 4th Place Match - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) (NC)
152, 5th Place Match - Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Tyson Rich (Bonneville) (Fall 1:43)
152, Champ. Round 1 - Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) received a bye
152, Quarterfinals - Crew Searle (Skyline) over Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:52)
152, Cons. Round 2 - Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) over Joseph Brinton (Skyline) (Fall 1:11)
152, Cons. Round 3 - Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:59)
160, Champ. Round 1 - Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) received a bye
160, Quarterfinals - Carson Hyde (Skyline) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:48)
160, Cons. Round 2 - Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Dec 4-0)
160, Champ. Round 1 - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) (Dec 3-0)
160, Quarterfinals - Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) over Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 6-3)
160, Cons. Round 2 - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
160, Cons. Round 3 - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Po Yamakoshi-Sing (Bonneville) (Dec 6-3)
160, Cons. Semis - Carson Hyde (Skyline) over Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 15-9)
160, 4th Place Match - Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) over Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) (NC)
160, 5th Place Match - Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) (Dec 5-1)
170, Champ. Round 1 - Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) received a bye
170, Quarterfinals - Dawandey Dilus (Blackfoot) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:37)
170, Cons. Round 2 - Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:44)
170, Cons. Round 3 - Carter McGammon (Shelley) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Dec 6-3)
170, Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:02)
170, Cons. Round 1 - Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) received a bye
170, Cons. Round 2 - Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:44)
195, Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) received a bye
195, Quarterfinals - Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:16)
195, Cons. Round 2 - Ronin Navarette (Blackfoot) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:45)
220, Champ. Round 1 - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) received a bye
220, Quarterfinals - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Landon Murphy (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:25)
220, Semifinals - Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:36)
220, Cons. Semis - Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) over Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:54)
220, 4th Place Match - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Jager Boekholder (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:29)
220, 5th Place Match - Andre Tomas (Idaho Falls) over Landon Murphy (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:47)
285, Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
285, Quarterfinals - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) received a bye
285, Semifinals - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) (Fall 0:56)
285, 1st Place Match - Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) (M. For.)
285, Champ. Round 1 - Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) received a bye, No, Yes
285, Quarterfinals - Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) over Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:16)
285, Cons. Round 2 - Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) received a bye
285, Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Cross (Bonneville) over Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:20)
