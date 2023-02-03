HIGH SCHOOL ROUND UP: Boys Basketball and Wrestling Results Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 57, Thunder Ridge 37Firth 80, Salmon 38Bonneville 62, Skyline 53Mackay 40, North Gem 37Rigby 54, Highland 40Teton 69, South Fremont 37Ririe 70, West Jefferson 53HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGMADISON 65, IDAHO FALLS 1298, Greyson Peterson (Madison) over Unknown (For.)106, Teague Jensen (Madison) over Unknown (For.)113, Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Tanner Severn (Madison)120, Ace Ingram (Madison) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls)126, Graham Burbidge (Madison) over Alek Anderson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:44)132, Tyke Burrell (Madison) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:50)138, Braxton Hanna (Madison) over Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls)145, DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Spencer Wilcox (Madison) (Dec 8-1)152, Ezra Lewis (Madison) over Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls)160, Payson Abrams (Madison) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:32)170, Ashton Peterson (Madison) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:34)182, Reed Hansen (Madison) over Unknown (For.)195, Porter Cottle (Madison) over Unknown (For.)220, Charlie Eberhard (Madison) over Unknown (For.)285, Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)IDAHO FALLS 54, RIGBY 18113, Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.),120, Tucker Clark (Rigby) over Mason Peck (Idaho Falls)126, Dallas Waldron (Rigby) over Unknown (For.)132, Dylan Waldron (Rigby) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls)138, Daniel VanKampen (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)145, Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Austin Madden (Rigby)152, Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Brett Seimears (Rigby)160, Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) over Mason Welker (Rigby)170, Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)182, Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)195, Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)285, Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Quentin Gifford (Rigby)GIRLS- RIGBY 12, IDAHO FALLS 6132, Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) over McKayla Going (Idaho Falls)138, Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) over Kinlee Lynes (Rigby)185, Caroline Huml (Rigby) over Brooklyn Richards (Idaho Falls) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.