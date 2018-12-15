At Preston, the Rigby High School boys basketball team lost in the Preston Indian Classic Tournament championship, and for the first time all season, due to a slow start and some foul trouble late.
The Indians took a 16-3 lead after the first quarter and eventually handed the Trojans their first loss this winter thanks to a 30-42 night at the charity stripe.
Britton Berrett had 23 points, as Rigby made 11 3-pointers during the loss. The Trojans committed 29 fouls.
“Foul trouble got us out of rhythm early,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “Preston was ready to roll. Gotta give them credit. They shot 40 free throws. We had 11. Give credit to Preston. They got a great team and they got it done today.”
Wyatt Taylor had 12 points, as Rigby (7-1) hosts 5A rival Madison (7-0) Friday in a pivotal conference matchup.
BONNEVILLE 43, KUNA 42: At Preston, Bonneville ended the tournament with a close win thanks to a 15-point outing from Riley Judy.
Down 19-14 at halftime, Judy hit three 3-pointers to help the Bees gain the lead by the end of the third. The Bees then stopped the Kaveman on the last possession of the game, as they earned their first win since Dec. 1.
“With a 10 a.m. start, it was a pretty rough game. Especially the first half,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “But we just kept battling. We did some good things. ... It was a big win for us.”
Randon Hostert added eight during the win, as Bonneville (2-6) host Skyline Wednesday in a conference matchup.
MACKAY 91, SHO-BAN 25: At Mackay, the Miners blew out the Chiefs as Wes Winters and Joey Robertson played well, Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.
“It went well. The kids played hard,” Krosch said. “They played good and we accomplished our goals.”
No other details were available as of press time, as Mackay (5-2, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Butte County Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 61, LEADORE 33: At Bancroft, North Gem dominated Leadore at home to hand the Mustangs their second-straight loss.
No other details were available as of press time.
Leadore (3-4) hosts Salmon’s JV team Tuesday.
Girls basketball
RIGBY 44, MINICO 33: At Minico, Rigby picked up a hard-earned road win thanks to a solid defensive outing.
The Trojans gave up just 14 first half points, as Rigby gave up less than 40 points for the fourth time this year.
Individual stats were not available as of press time.
“We played really good defense. Super good defense,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “A lot of energy and a lot of fun.”
Rigby (6-4) hosts Idaho Falls Tuesday.
TETON 42, IDAHO FALLS 32: At Teton, Idaho Falls lost a nonconference matchup on the road, as Teton held Idaho Falls to single-digit points in three quarters.
Waklee Kunz and Aspen Lasson led the way with 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Teton shot 14-of-57 from the field. Idaho Falls shot 13-of-50.
“It was heavily guarded game, we pulled away in the second half. Pretty tight in the first half,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said. “They got some good kids, some good guards. I think they’re gonna win some games down the stretch.”
Madalyn Burton and Morgan Tucker both had eight points for the Tigers, who committed 21 fouls.
“We’re at the end of a long, emotional week,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. “Teton is a tough place to play. First half was pretty close, but the second half things didn’t fall our way.”
Idaho Falls (1-10) plays at Rigby Tuesday. Teton (7-5) plays Jackson on Jan. 5.
SHO-BAN 72, MACKAY 66: At Mackay, the Miners played the Chiefs tough and down to the wire, losing in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
Mackay lead with about two minutes to go in regulation, as Sho-Ban used a 24-point fourth quarter to propel the Chiefs to victory.
Riley Moore had 23 points for Mackay. Trinity Seefried finished with 16.
“They’re ranked no. 1 in the state, so it was a dogfight the whole entire game,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We forced some turnovers and lacked rebounding in the fourth quarter so that hurt us. But we’ll get to play them again, thankfully.”
Mackay (7-3) hosts Butte County Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FILER 46: At Filer, the Diggers picked up their third-straight road win just one day after beating Jerome, 64-51.
Sugar-Salem has won five consecutive, as no other details were available as of press time.
Sugar-Salem (7-2) play at Snake River Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s 3A state title game.