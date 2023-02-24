HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT
5A 98
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
6th Place - Ilan Shank of Nampa
6th Place - Dylan Frothinger of Eagle
6th Place - Mason Motley of Meridian
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 106
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Rider Seguine of Post Falls
6th Place - Vincent Contreras of Nampa
6th Place - Gabriel Arnold of Meridian
6th Place - Logan Loaiza of Post Falls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 113
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Zach MacDonald of Lake City
6th Place - Jerimiah Gonzalez of Meridian
6th Place - Ashton Ramos of Capital
6th Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
6th Place - Jabyn Kemble of Middleton
6th Place - Logan Shaver of Meridian
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hoyt Hvass of Lewiston
6th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
6th Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa
6th Place - Matthew Papa of Meridian
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
6th Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls
6th Place - Wylie Stone of Eagle
6th Place - Kellen Kolka of Meridian
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
6th Place - Dax Larsen of Coeur d Alene
6th Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
6th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Guiseppe Guerra of Mountain View
6th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
6th Place - Trey Smith of Post Falls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jason Mara of Meridian
6th Place - Seth Martin of Post Falls
6th Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
6th Place - Jean-Luc Guerra of Mountain View
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 160
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Cade White of Meridian
6th Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa
6th Place - John Rudebaugh of Post Falls
6th Place - Devin Dobson of Highland
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 170
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
6th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
6th Place - Hudson Rogers of Meridian
6th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 182
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian
6th Place - Colton George of Highland
6th Place - Garrett Leonard of Lake City
6th Place - Tristan Smilie of Meridian
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 195
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Carson Gooley of Meridian
6th Place - Gentry Smith of Post Falls
6th Place - Kody Biggs of Kuna
6th Place - Troy Grizzle of Mountain View
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 220
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
6th Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls
6th Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton
6th Place - Kaeden Lincoln of Borah
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
5A 285
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Aden Attao of Borah
6th Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View
6th Place - Robert Storm of Lewiston
6th Place - Braden Moore of Mountain View
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 98
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ryan Hirchert of Caldwell
6th Place - Mikael Teague of Minico
6th Place - Camus Book of Caldwell
6th Place - Bodee Green of Hillcrest
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 106
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
6th Place - Gabe Pyne of Century
6th Place - Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home
6th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 113
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Daniel Rosales of Mountain Home
6th Place - Jaxson Freeman of Caldwell
6th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
6th Place - Tristan Vega of Burley
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
6th Place - Draven Johns of Caldwell
6th Place - Sean Hall of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
6th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
6th Place - Ashlei Hawkins of Sandpoint
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
6th Place - Jake Castagneto of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
6th Place - Treygen Morin of Ridgevue
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
6th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville
6th Place - Shane Sherrill of Sandpoint
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell
6th Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jadon Skellenger of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Gracin Go of Caldwell
6th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow
6th Place - Tanner Eldredge of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 160
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
6th Place - Seiya Thompson of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Caleb Somers of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Bryson Hansen of Mountain Home
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 170
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
6th Place - Kyson Anderson of Minico
6th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline
6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 182
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
6th Place - Micah Serr of Preston
6th Place - James Noorlander of Twin Falls
6th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 195
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
6th Place - Jorden Tyler of Sandpoint
6th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
6th Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 220
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
6th Place - Phil Janquart of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
6th Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
4A 285
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell
6th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Jackson Geslin of Century
6th Place - Christian Janis of Twin Falls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 98
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
6th Place - Seth Lish of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Braden Griffith of Fruitland
6th Place - Wyatt Carey of Timberlake
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 106
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Collin Morris of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont
6th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Trell McFarlane of Homedale
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 113
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Nathan Gugelman II of American Falls
6th Place - Marcus Aleman of Fruitland
6th Place - Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Paul Sundstrom of Timberlake
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls
6th Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
6th Place - Koy Orr of Buhl
6th Place - Stryker Huston of Timberlake
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Julian Ruiz of Buhl
6th Place - Mason Aiken of American Falls
6th Place - David Green of South Fremont
6th Place - Remy Baler of Teton
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland
6th Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette
6th Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl
6th Place - Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls
6th Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
6th Place - Coye Coffman of Fruitland
6th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kaden MacKenzie of Fruitland
6th Place - Riley Brunson of Buhl
6th Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River
6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
6th Place - Matthew Daniels of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Kole Dahlke of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Kash Cobb of Weiser
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 160
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ryker Gibson of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl
6th Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
6th Place - Ryder Sheen of Buhl
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 170
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
6th Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser
6th Place - Cole Anderson of Gooding
6th Place - Wyatt Samargis of Snake River
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 182
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
6th Place - Quinn Hood of Fruitland
6th Place - Adam Rushton of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Luke Schell of Timberlake
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 195
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
6th Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Kaleb Grove of Weiser
6th Place - Jake Gibson of Snake River
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 220
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Max Clark of South Fremont
6th Place - Dylan Anderton of Snake River
6th Place - Gabriel Ramos of Payette
6th Place - Trenton Hawker of Weiser
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
3A 285
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont
6th Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River
6th Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Michael Rose of Homedale
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 98
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kaden Schaff of Nezperce
6th Place - Breylon Moon of Ririe
6th Place - Carter Kimball of Grace
6th Place - Jack Willie of Malad
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 106
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Tayven Kunz of Ririe
6th Place - Chase Scribner of Kellogg
6th Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry
6th Place - Gavin Peterson of West Side
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 113
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hans Newby of Grace
6th Place - Tommy Angell of Malad
6th Place - Hayden Sorbel of Priest River
6th Place - Ches Lee Webb of Ririe
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
6th Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry
6th Place - Gage Vasquez of Firth
6th Place - Ricky Haralson of Kellogg
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo
6th Place - Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth
6th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg
6th Place - Stellar Tew of West Side
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jaeger Hall of Kellogg
6th Place - Riley Lundy of New Plymouth
6th Place - Jace Waggoner of Tri-Valley
6th Place - Joey Hansen of West Side
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jacob Shaw of New Plymouth
6th Place - Bronc Cordingley of North Fremont
6th Place - Caeden McLaimtaig of Priest River
6th Place - Mossy Waite of New Plymouth
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
6th Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
6th Place - Kole Willie of Malad
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
6th Place - JC Henry of Tri-Valley
6th Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba
6th Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 160
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch
6th Place - Colten Gundersen of West Side
6th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe
6th Place - Jayce Garcia of Kellogg
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 170
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace
6th Place - Gabriel Cox of New Plymouth
6th Place - Declan Harris of Ririe
6th Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 182
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake
6th Place - Bass Myers of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Aedan Baker of Challis
6th Place - Blaiz Wright of Malad
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 195
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Evan Michaelson of Melba
6th Place - Orrin Miller of North Fremont
6th Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
6th Place - Sean Larsen of Orofino
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 220
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth
6th Place - Matyus McLain of Priest River
6th Place - Cristian Ortiz of Aberdeen
6th Place - Porter Whipple of Kamiah
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
2A 285
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Nathan Willoughby of New Plymouth
6th Place - Aaron McDaniel of West Side
6th Place - Emmanuel Carrillo of Aberdeen
6th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Firth
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 100
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Joely Slyter of Lewiston Girls
6th Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell Girls
6th Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon Girls
6th Place - Lydia Townsend of Marsh Valley Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 107
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest Girls
6th Place - Dahlia Yerby of Emmett Girls
6th Place - Nevaeh Therrien of Bonners Ferry Girls
6th Place - Livia Briggs of Meridian Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 114
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C Girls
6th Place - Kyler Scott of Century Girls
6th Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl Girls
6th Place - Alice Smith of Filer Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow Girls
6th Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville Girls
6th Place - Courtney Hunt of American Falls Girls
6th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Alyssa Randles of Coeur D Alene Girls
6th Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View Girls
6th Place - Zion Rushton of McCall-Donnelly Girls
6th Place - Addison Ball of Grace Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette Girls
6th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello Girls
6th Place - Josie Newby of Grace Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Elise Twait of Meridian Girls
6th Place - Josie Redman of Marsh Valley Girls
6th Place - Clare Waite of Boise Girls
6th Place - Lizzy Hodges of Capital Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain Girls
6th Place - Abigale Piper of Post Falls Girls
6th Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna Girls
6th Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Ornella Kero of Boise Girls
6th Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls Girls
6th Place - Cara Brown of Coeur D Alene Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 165
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Savannah Rickter of Bonners Ferry Girls
6th Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 185
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Reece Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Gabby Shaddy of Filer Girls
6th Place - Riley Bodily of Preston Girls
6th Place - Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
G 235
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL (DISTRICT TOURNAMENT)
1AD1 District 5-6
Grace 64, Butte County 51
3A Play-In
Teton 63, Marsh Valley 55
4A District 6
Shelley 51, Skyline 49
