5A/4A DISTRICT MEET
Men's 4A Varsity 100 Meters
Finals
1. Hunter Sortor, , 10.95aPR, Idaho Falls
2. Braxton Battleson, , 11.07a, Hillcrest
3.Chance Waite, , 11.20aPR, Shelley
4.Braxton Packer, , 11.27aPR, Idaho Falls
5.Camden Jensen, , 11.41a, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
6.Kolby Wright, , 11.47a, Hillcrest
7.Jaiden Rodriquez, , 11.53aPR, Blackfoot
8. Colter Hokanson, , 11.57a, Shelley
Womens 4A Varsity 100 Meters
Finals
1. Claire Petersen, , 11.83aPR, Skyline (ID)
2.Emma Dye, , 12.92aSR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
3.Cat Pontzer, , 13.10aPR, Idaho Falls
4. Brooklyn Mayes, , 13.20a, Skyline (ID)
5. Hallie Burton, , 13.23aPR, Idaho Falls
6. Caliyah Wagner, , 13.33a, Skyline (ID)
7. Jordyn Grimmett, , 13.35aPR, Blackfoot
8. Alexa Weatherly, , 13.48aPR, Hillcrest
9. Teisha Bird, , 13.64a, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
Mens 5A Varsity 100 Meters
Finals
1. Cody Cordingley, , 10.80aPR, Rigby
2. Kai Callen, , 10.97aPR, Highland - P
3. Jase Poston, , 11.15aPR, Rigby
4. Kody Robinson, , 11.22aPR, Thunder Ridge
5. Samuel Gamino Salinas, , 11.29aPR, Rigby
5. Landon Saunders, , 11.29a, Highland - P
5.Zachary Coblentz, , 11.29aSR, Thunder Ridge
8. Luke Anderton, , 11.30aPR, Thunder Ridge
Womens 5A Varsity 100 Meters
Finals
1. Abby Hancock, , 11.86aPR, Rigby
2. Whitney Mackenzie, , 12.63aPR, Madison
3. Taylor Stucki, , 12.72aSR, Madison
4. Abbie Scott, , 12.76aPR, Rigby
5. Rachel Jacobsmeyer, , 12.82a, Madison
6. Devree Bell, , 12.91aPR, Highland - P
7. Olivia Howard, , 12.96aPR, Rigby
8. Emmrie Price, , 13.17aPR, Thunder Ridge
9 Ashlyn Grimmer, , 13.61a, Thunder Ridge
Men's 4A Varsity 200 Meters
Finals
1. Braxton Battleson, , 21.95aPR, Hillcrest
2. Hunter Sortor, , 22.21aPR, Idaho Falls
3. Parker Elliott, , 22.37aPR, Idaho Falls
4. Spencer Cook, , 23.09aPR, Blackfoot
5. Camden Jensen, , 23.14aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
6. Omri Brown, , 23.17aPR, Hillcrest
7. Jaiden Rodriquez, , 23.64aPR, Blackfoot
8. Mateo Medrano, , 23.65aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
Womens 4A Varsity 200 Meters
Finals
1. Whitney Christiansen, , 25.47aPR, Blackfoot
2. Emma Dye, , 26.28aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
3. Evelyn Anderson, , 26.87aPR, Idaho Falls
4. Sarah McArthur, , 27.06aPR, Hillcrest
5. Alexa Haacke, , 27.13aPR, Skyline (ID)
6. Teisha Bird, , 27.93aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
7. Jordyn Grimmett, , 28.21aPR, Blackfoot
8. Alexa Weatherly, , 28.44a, Hillcrest
Men's 5A Varsity 200 Meters
Finals
1. Zachary Coblentz, , 22.37aPR, Thunder Ridge
2. Kai Callen, , 22.67aPR, Highland - P
3. Kannon Zebe, , 22.96aPR, Highland - P
4. Kody Robinson, , 23.05aPR, Thunder Ridge
5. Gary Southwick, , 23.39aPR, Thunder Ridge
6. Samuel Gamino Salinas, , 23.44a, Rigby
6. Lucas Franson, , 23.44aPR, Madison
8. Ben Dredge, , 23.87a, Madison
Womens 5A Varsity 200 Meters
Finals
1. Abby Hancock, , 24.64aPR, Rigby
2. Tambree Bell, , 25.34aPR, Highland - P
3. Chelsea Uba, , 25.97aPR, Thunder Ridge
4. Brinley Bybee, , 26.03aPR, Rigby
5. Gracee Anderson, , 26.78a, Highland - P
6. Rachel Jacobsmeyer, , 27.18aPR, Madison
9, Devree Bell, , DNS, Highland - P
Taylor Stucki, , DNS, Madison
Men's 4A Varsity 400 Meters
Finals
1. Spencer Cook, , 51.69a, Blackfoot
2. Jake Murdock, , 51.70a, Skyline (ID)
3. Riley Jiang, , 52.30a, Idaho Falls
4. Canyon Allphin, , 52.76a, Shelley
5. Caleb Pebley, , 52.90aPR, Hillcrest
6. Luke Bogren, , 53.05a, Hillcrest
7. Jacob Evans, , 53.86a, Idaho Falls
8. Emmett Gudmundson, , 54.44a, Hillcrest
Womens 4A Varsity 400 Meters
Finals
1. Whitney Christiansen, , 59.12aSR, Blackfoot
2. Daisha Wagner, , 1:00.97a, Skyline (ID)
3. Sarah McArthur, , 1:01.59a, Hillcrest
4. Jaycee Jensen, , 1:02.99a, Idaho Falls
5. Mariah Deede, , 1:03.92aPR, Shelley
6. London Gordon, , 1:03.95aPR, Hillcrest
7. Alaina Hansen, , 1:05.71a, Hillcrest
8. Klaira Barrow, , 1:06.02a, Blackfoot
Mens 5A Varsity 400 Meters
Finals
1., 12, Zachary Coblentz, , 51.75a, Thunder Ridge
2., 12, Spencer Nelson, , 51.85a, Rigby
3., 10, Treycen Hall, , 52.35a, Rigby
4., 12, Kannon Zebe, , 53.45a, Highland - P
5., 11, Kody Robinson, , 53.59a, Thunder Ridge
6., 10, Bryce Wilson, , 54.33a, Madison
7., 10, Chase Zweigart, , 54.82a, Highland - P
8. Gavin Thompson, , 1:01.42a, Rigby
Womens 5A Varsity 400 Meters
Finals
1. Tambree Bell, , 58.88a, Highland - P
2. Gracee Anderson, , 1:01.03a, Highland - P
3. Mariah Wilson, , 1:01.91a, Madison
4. Ivy Liston, , 1:02.84a, Rigby
5. Taegen McCulloch, , 1:02.92a, Highland - P
6. Lannea Dummar, , 1:03.70a, Madison
7. Lyndsey Reese, , 1:04.09aPR, Rigby
8. Jayci Garn, , 1:05.74a, Thunder Ridge
Men's 4A Varsity 800 Meters
Finals
1. Matthew Thomas, , 1:58.39a, Blackfoot
2. Porter Orchard, , 2:05.21a, Skyline (ID)
3. Zakary Hawkins, , 2:05.59aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
4. Jaiden Liddle, , 2:06.40aPR, Idaho Falls
5. Caleb Boyle, , 2:07.87aPR, Idaho Falls
6. Isaac Vernon, , 2:09.78a, Shelley
7. Ryker Clapp, , 2:10.07a, Blackfoot
8. Eli Byron, , 2:10.10aPR, Idaho Falls
Womens 4A Varsity 800 Meters
Finals
1. Kennedy Kunz, , 2:22.47a, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
2. Nelah Roberts, , 2:26.18a, Skyline (ID)
3. Savannah Ivins, , 2:28.31a, Shelley
4. Olivia Rydalch, , 2:32.91a, Skyline (ID)
5. Katrina Deede, , 2:34.53a, Shelley
6. Addi Watson, , 2:34.71a, Idaho Falls
7. Jaycee Jensen, , 2:34.75a, Idaho Falls
8. Klaira Barrow, , 2:35.35a, Blackfoot
Men’s 1600 Meters 4A Varsity - Finals
1., 12, Matthew Thomas, , 4:21.74aSR, Blackfoot
2., 12, Ben Behrmann, , 4:30.31a, Idaho Falls
3., 12, Payden Parmenter, , 4:33.13aPR, Blackfoot
4., 12, Aiden Hardy, , 4:34.90aSR, Skyline (ID)
5., 11, Jaiden Liddle, , 4:36.95aPR, Idaho Falls
6., 12, Kyle Nef, , 4:37.82a, Skyline (ID)
7., 11, Eli Byron, , 4:38.53aPR, Idaho Falls
8., 10, Caleb Boyle, , 4:38.73aPR, Idaho Falls
Women’s 1600 Meters 4A Varsity-Finals
1., 11, Nelah Roberts, , 5:16.19a, Skyline (ID)
2., 11, Kennedy Kunz, , 5:17.85a, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
3., 11, Savannah Ivins, , 5:19.35aPR, Shelley
4., 11, Marina Renna, , 5:21.67a, Skyline (ID)
5., 12, Alivia Johnson, , 5:35.97a, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
6., 12, Allison Lemons, , 5:44.90a, Idaho Falls
7., 12, Kate LeBaron, , 5:45.03aPR, Idaho Falls
8., 10, Ellen Harrison, , 5:54.86a, Skyline (ID)
Men’s 1600 Meters 5A Varsity - Finals
1. Bowen Brendle, , 4:32.46aPR, Thunder Ridge
2. Samuel Spencer, , 4:32.77aPR, Thunder Ridge
3. Jarrett Bushman, , 4:35.33aPR, Highland - P
4. Nathan Steadman, , 4:40.37a, Highland - P
5. Liam Godfrey, , 4:42.82aSR, Madison
6. Daxton Webb, , 4:45.12a, Madison
7. Ammon Barton, , 4:46.21a, Highland - P
8. Kyler Brooks, , 4:47.34a, Madison
Women’s 1600 Meters 5A Varsity - Finals
1., 12, Hannah Bailey, , 5:21.02a, Highland - P
2., 11, Courtney Earl, , 5:24.90a, Thunder Ridge
3., 10, Brynlee Gwilliam, , 5:25.91aPR, Madison
4., 12, Rachel Nelson, , 5:27.37aPR, Rigby
5., 11, Meredith Sanford, , 5:28.25aPR, Highland - P
6., 11, Savanah Hawkes, , 5:29.19aPR, Thunder Ridge
7., 12, Hannah Clarke, , 5:34.11aPR, Rigby
8., 9, Emma Fisher, , 5:36.23aPR, Madison
Men’s 3200 Meters 4A Varsity - Finals
1. Matthew Thomas, , 9:43.42a, Blackfoot
2. Ben Behrmann, , 9:52.01a, Idaho Falls
3. Kyle Nef, , 9:53.19a, Skyline (ID)
4. Jackson Fowers, , 9:55.74a, Skyline (ID)
5. Payden Parmenter, , 10:00.59aPR, Blackfoot
6. Eli Byron, , 10:10.63aPR, Idaho Falls
7. Caleb Boyle, , 10:13.25aPR, Idaho Falls
8. Alexander Renna, , 10:14.05aPR, Skyline (ID)
Women’s 3200 Meters 4A Varsity-Finals
1. Nelah Roberts, , 11:25.59a, Skyline (ID)
2. Marina Renna, , 11:38.89a, Skyline (ID)
3. Savannah Ivins, , 11:54.67aPR, Shelley
4. Alivia Johnson, , 11:59.64aSR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
5. Allison Lemons, , 12:15.68a, Idaho Falls
6. Ellen Harrison, , 12:28.02aPR, Skyline (ID)
7. Kate LeBaron, , 12:38.56aPR, Idaho Falls
8. Taya Haroldsen, , 13:20.18aPR, Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
Men’s 3200 Meters 5A Varsity - Finals
1. Samuel Spencer, , 9:41.37aPR, Thunder Ridge
2. Nathan Steadman, , 9:42.15aPR, Highland - P
3. Jarrett Bushman, , 9:46.14aPR, Highland - P
4. Ammon Barton, , 9:50.73a, Highland - P
5. Kyler Brooks, , 10:05.18aPR, Madison
6. Liam Godfrey, , 10:20.29aSR, Madison
7. Reece Ogden, , 10:25.83aPR, Thunder Ridge
8. Cody Christensen, , 10:31.98aPR, Highland – P
Women’s 3200 Meters 5A Varsity- Finals
