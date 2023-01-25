Wednesday's results.
Girls basketball
FIRTH 60, SALMON 22: Bridget Leslie scored 13 points and Macie Mecham added 12 points while Daytona Folkman scored eight.
Abby Williams topped Salmon with six points.
Firth (9-10, 4-3) hosts Ririe on Friday. Salmon (5-13, 0-7) hosts North Fremont Friday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 66, Rigby 61
Madison 72, Skyline 28
Girls basketball
Teton 51, Jackson (WY) 11
Wrestling
SUGAR-SALEM 45, TETON 40
126
Varsity - Remy Baler (Teton) over Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) (MD 11-2)
132
Varsity - Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over O.P. Ricks (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:21)
138
Varsity - Micaiah Nelson (Sugar-Salem) over Zachary Barclay (Teton) (Fall 1:31)
145
Varsity - Dillan Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
152
Varsity - Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Tucker Hill (Teton) (Fall 1:55)
160
Varsity - Gabren Ader (Teton) over Weston Ashcraft (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:35)
170
Varsity - Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
182
Varsity - Jaksen Hatch (Teton) over Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 1:45)
195
Varsity - Kayden Nugent (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
220
Varsity - Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Robbie McCashland (Teton) (Fall 0:49)
285
Varsity - Zach Moss (Teton) over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 1:42)
98
Varsity - Teagan Singleton (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
106
Varsity - Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Treyton KIlingler (Teton) (Dec 7-2)
113
Varsity - Canyon Scott (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
120
Varsity - Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
HIGHLAND 62, RIGBY 23
98
Sawyer Anderson (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
106
Hunter Anderson (Rigby) over Derek Williams (Highland) (TF 16-0 2:00)
113
Wyatt Lutes (Rigby) over Dayton Williams (Highland) (Fall 0:50)
120
Tucker Clark (Rigby) over Kadin Boyce (Highland) (Fall 1:02)
126
Cuyler Johnston (Highland) over Dallas Waldron (Rigby) (Fall 5:10)
132
Casey Harman (Highland) over Dylan Waldron (Rigby) (Dec 9-5)
138
Payson Solomon (Highland) over Gavan Anderson (Rigby) (Fall 1:04)
145
Trayson Whitworth (Highland) over Austin Madden (Rigby) (TF 17-2 2:00)
152
Landon Saunders (Highland) over Brett Seimears (Rigby) (Fall 3:22)
160
Devin Dobson (Highland) over Caleb Ogden (Rigby) (Fall 1:04)
170
Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
182
Colton George (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
195
Corbin Allen (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
220
Eli Anderton (Highland) over Cache Williams (Rigby) (Fall 1:05)
285
Quentin Gifford (Rigby) over Landon Kam (Highland) (Fall 0:58)
NORTH FREMONT 78, SALMON 6
138
Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
145
Taegan Sessions (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
152
Andrew Martin (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
160
Nathan Scafe (North Fremont) over Kanyon Tolman (Salmon) (Fall 2:59)
170
Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jace Marsden (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
195
Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
220
Colton Carter (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
285
Double Forfeit
98
Caleb Fransen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Bryce Jensen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
113
Brylee Ganske (Salmon) over Unknown (For.)
120
Saul Labra (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
126
Carson Hill (North Fremont) over Aiden Oliverson (Salmon) (Fall 3:15)
132
Hunter Hogle (North Fremont) over TJ Smith (Salmon) (Fall 5:20)
SOUTH FREMONT 67, JEROME 14
182
Kolby Clark (South Fremont) over Maxton Hudson (Jerome) (Fall 3:03)
195
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) (Fall 1:18)
220
Max Clark (South Fremont) over Marcos Ozuna (Jerome) (Fall 5:35)
285
Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Gabriel Piaz (Jerome) (Fall 2:42)
98
Jonathan Garcia (Jerome) over Simon Eddins (South Fremont) (MD 13-3)
106
Kaiser Purser (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
113
Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Porter Prescott (Jerome) (Fall 1:42)
120
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) over Troy Larsen (Jerome) (TF 21-6 5:48)
126
Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) over David Green (South Fremont) (MD 10-0)
132
Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) over Kelan Ringling (Jerome) (Fall 4:42)
138
Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome) (MD 11-2)
145
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) over Josh Andrus (Jerome) (MD 13-5)
152
Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) over Trey Smith (Jerome) (Fall 3:14)
160
Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) over Kaden Rushing (Jerome) (Fall 0:29)
170
Levi Lockett (Jerome) over Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) (Fall 5:17)
SOUTH FREMONT 57, BUHL 30
170
Jayce Bower (Buhl) over Traven Bauer (South Fremont) (Fall 1:30)
182
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
195
Kolby Clark (South Fremont) over Spencer Gorrell (Buhl) (Fall 1:36)
220
Max Clark (South Fremont) over Kaleb Homan (Buhl) (Fall 1:27)
285
Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Garret Theurer (Buhl) (Fall 1:24)
98
Simon Eddins (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Kaiser Purser (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
113
Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) (Fall 3:47)
120
Walter Olsen (Buhl) over Tyrelle Eldredge (South Fremont) (Fall 0:42)
126
David Green (South Fremont) over Koy Orr (Buhl) (SV-1 10-5)
132
Bowen Brunson (Buhl) over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) (Fall 1:32)
138
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) over Daniel McClymonds (Buhl) (Fall 0:48)
145
Collin Robinson (Buhl) over Unknown (For.)
152
Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) (Fall 0:44)
160
Ryder Sheen (Buhl) over Unknown (For.)
