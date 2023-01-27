HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Basketball and wrestling results POST REGISTER Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday results.ScoresBoys basketballBlackfoot 66, Rigby 61North Fremont 57, Firth 53 (2OT)Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 50West Side 56, Ririe 46Teton 72, South Fremont 42West Jefferson 71, Salmon 41Girls basketballGrace 67, Challis 16Hillcrest 63, Idaho Falls 59Shelley 74, Skyline 56Blackfoot 58, Bonneville 36Madison 63, Highland 52WrestlingFIRTH 36, WEST JEFFERSON 36113, Hector Silvas (Firth) over Skyler Crandall (West Jefferson) (Fall 0:35)120, Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Luke Hillman (West Jefferson) (Fall 4:00)126, Carter Brittain (Firth) over Mac Hall (West Jefferson) (Dec 5-1)132, Roan Larsen (Firth) over Stetson Stranger (West Jefferson) (Fall 3:26)138, James Anhder (West Jefferson) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 4:32)145, Daniel Spencer (West Jefferson) over Unknown (For.)152, Ashton Allen (Firth) over Jared Buxton (West Jefferson) (Dec 4-1)160, Bentley Lounsbury (West Jefferson) over Jaren Barber (Firth) (Fall 2:30)170, Bridger Jolley (Firth) over Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) (SV-1 9-7)182, Darren Grover (West Jefferson) over Unknown (For.)195, Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) over Slade Barber (Firth) (Fall 3:45)220, Rawley Babcock (West Jefferson) over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) (Fall 3:10)285, Wyatt Nelson (Firth) over Joshua Reyes (West Jefferson) (Fall 5:00)98, Luis Alba (Firth) over Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) (Dec 9-4),106, Double ForfeitRIRIE 72, CHALLIS 1698, Breylon Moon (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)106, Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)113, Jack Schwendiman (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)120, Treagan Harris (Ririe) over Kanyon Hohnstein (Challis) (Fall 0:00)126, Zander Yearsley (Ririe) over Travis Lloyd (Challis) (Fall 0:00)132, Ashtyn Crapo (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)138, Dennis Barnett (Ririe) over Bronc Jensen (Challis) (Fall 0:00)145, Austin Machen (Ririe) over Kade Beason (Challis) (Fall 0:00)152, Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)160, Cooper Huntsman (Ririe) over Unknown (For.)170, Rigin Dixon (Challis) over Logan Trimble (Ririe) (Fall 0:00)182, Aedan Baker (Challis) over Declan Harris (Ririe) (MD 13-2)195, Boston Barber (Ririe) over Clay Bullock (Challis) (Fall 0:00)220, Will Carter (Challis) over Unknown (For.)285, Charles Wallace (Ririe) over Unknown (For.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
